The RG Group Offers Construction Management Services for Retail Spaces Incorporating Innovation Into Projects

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- The RG Group, an independently-owned construction company, offers construction management services for retail spaces incorporating innovation into projects. With established relationships with the most qualified and experienced professionals in the industry, their team works with clients to develop a construction management plan that is tailored to their specific needs. They have a long and successful history of executing projects on time, within budget, and of the highest quality. They provide clients with a complete project schedule and budget and monitor the progress of the project from start to finish.



Offering comprehensive and cutting-edge real estate services, they have a proven track record of success and are ready to put our experience to work for you. With a deep understanding of the retail industry, they provide insights and recommendations that can save you time and money. Businesses looking for construction management services for their retail projects can visit The RG Group's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Once the design has been approved, a project team headed up by a dedicated project manager will assemble our resources to cater for the designs and organise a seamless transition to your fully functioning office. We implement your corporate relocation strategy as a complete managed package or can work with your facilities team to provide a customised solution as needed. We plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards."



The RG Group is one of the most well-renowned providers of superior quality fit-out and refurbishment services for offices and homes at competitive market rates. They are best known for delivering outstanding quality, consistency in services, and satisfied customer experiences. Along with fit-out and refurbishment services, their team provides solutions for living space and retail construction projects.



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: https://rg-group.co.uk



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434