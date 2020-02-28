The RG Group Offers Retail Construction Services That Surpass Customers' Specifications and Budget

Hanover Square, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- RG Group, one of the leading retail construction companies in London, provides the highest quality retail construction services with excellent finish and quality. They work on all types of retail construction projects that focus on both small and large scale construction, repairs, refurbishment and alteration work. No matter what size the retail project, their team of expert construction consultants has the ability to effectively deliver quality projects, on time and under budget. They have a team of skilled retail liaison managers who closely work with each of their clients to understand their requirements effectively.



With over 30 years of experience and an unrivalled track record, they have a profound knowledge of the intricate details involved in the construction of retail spaces. Some of their famous retail construction projects include Sainsbury's Redhill, Steam Rocks in Farnborough, Land Link Estates - Selsey, Primark - Bracknell, Waitrose – Kings Cross, Evander Properties - Uckfield CDH, and Primark - Birmingham Fort, to name a few. If you are looking for the best retail construction services across the UK, you can make an enquiry today.



A representative from The RG Group talked about their retail construction services, "Retail Construction has been fundamental to RG Group for over 28 years and remains a significant part of our day-to-day activities and expertise. From planning and value engineering, to managing and completing the work, we try to reduce the cost and ensure on-time completion of every single project."



The RG Group is an independently-owned construction company that is known for offering the best construction, refurbishment and fit-out services across the UK. They have a team of experienced professionals who work round the clock to meet their customers' requirements. Their team of construction consultants combine creative and innovative design influenced by well-known construction projects, with the highest quality materials for the perfect finish every time.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible construction company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: https://rg-group.co.uk/retail/



Contact Details

Head Office

4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400

London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434