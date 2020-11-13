The RG Group Offers Space Construction Services Creating High-End Retail Spaces

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- The RG Group, one of the top construction companies in the UK, provides retail construction services to retail clients across the UK. The benefits of availing their retail construction companies include one of the best ideas & innovation in the market, cost reduction & speed to market, minimising trading disruption, and design & construction solutions to support any client's price & quality position. Some of their best retail construction projects comprise Steam Rocks Farnborough, Sainsbury's Red Hill, Primark-Bracknell, Land Link Estates-Selsey, Evander Properties – Uckfield CDH, Waitrose-Kings Cross, Primark-Birmingham Fort, and many others.



The RK Group was established in 1989 and has made a mark for themselves in the construction sector and has accumulated a strong customer base across the country. They have a great team of professionals who have the necessary knowledge in the construction process and strive better to offer exceptional services to the clients. Other than RG Group, it also provides construction services in the commercial sectors and living space. Moreover, their highly trained relationship managers closely work with the store team and connect them via excellent communication skills to know the needs in advance and offer the services accordingly.



Talking about their retail construction services, a representative from RG Group stated, "With the help of proper training and close monitoring, we support individuals & teams to produce new ideas, distribute knowledge, and adjust business practices to the best in our industry. To achieve our vision, we remain focused on handling key ethical, environmental, and social issues relatively via a programme of constant improvement. We complete construction projects by carefully planning in a maintainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards."



When it comes to offering high quality residential, commercial, and retail construction services with proper safety & standard work, the RG Group are the most sought-after names in the country. With over 28 years of experience in the industry, retail construction has been important to RG Group and continues to be a vital part of their daily activities & expertise. They have completed & timely delivered all major types of retail projects undertaken. They have the habit of merging visually fascinating design patters with cutting edge construction techniques for bringing the major retail projects idea to life.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: http://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office

4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office

First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434