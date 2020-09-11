The RG Group Offers Space Construction Services with Innovative Planning and Design

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- The RG Group, one of the top construction companies in the UK, provides living space construction services for residential schemes, hotels, care homes and student accommodation, as well as this they provide office fit out services all over the country with innovative planning and design. From refurbishment to new builds, RG Group has an extensive experience in managing any kind of living space project, and pride themselves in delivering complete customer satisfaction. They have a team of experienced professionals who approach every project with the same commitment to excellence and honesty and pride themselves on delivering complete customer satisfaction. Their team includes project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, constructors, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts, compliance experts, and others.



For over 30 years, they have successfully designed and constructed various luxurious yet simple retail projects across the country. They have several ongoing living space projects that are nearing completion. With their enormous experience and customer-focused approach, The RG Group always thrives to offer the best to its customers. With offices based in Kent, London and Doncaster, The RG Group serves clients across the whole UK.



Talking further about their services, a representative from The RG Group stated, "RG Group successfully works with property developers and private care providers to deliver residential schemes, hotels, care homes and student accommodation. This has often been undertaken as part of a larger scale mixed use projects."



RG Group is one of the best construction companies primarily focused on living spaces, retail and commercial sectors. Through successful project delivery and continued customer focus they have served thousands of clients across the nation. All of their projects are undertaken by skilled professionals who have decades of experience working in this industry. Besides living space construction services, they also specialise in retail and commercial projects.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



