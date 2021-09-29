The RG Group Offers Sustainable and Value-Driven Office Fit-out and Refurbishment Solutions in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- A well-established office, the RG Group offers sustainable and value-driven office fit-out and refurbishment solutions. To cater to the needs and budget of every customer, the company provides customised solutions at affordable prices. For delivering a seamless and smooth experience, The RG Group has hired a team of highly skilled professionals. The testimonials from their reputable clients, including Evander Properties, MedicX, 90 Canon Street, Crest Nicholson Street, etc., prove that The RG Group strives for excellence and delivers the best solutions.



The RG Group offers cost-effective office fit and refurbishment services for the renovation of existing office properties. The company can transform any office space with their interior decoration services and top-notch fittings. With over 30 years of experience, The RG Group is one of the leading companies in the UK that is well-known for its high-quality standards and best services.



While talking about the office refurbishment and fit-out solutions, one of the representatives of The RG Group stated, "We offer a dedicated team to each client due to their unique needs and our commitment to provide quality services. To cater to every requirement of the client's space and provide the fitting that best fits the space, we make sure that each project is studied carefully. From making the corporate relocation strategy to renovating the office space, our team can work for any size of the property."



The RG Group provides superior quality fit-out and refurbishment services for offices and homes at the competitive market rates. They are best known for delivering outstanding quality, consistency in services, and satisfied customers' experiences. Along with fit-out and refurbishment services, their team also provide solutions for living space and retail construction projects.



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



Have a look at some of their office fit-out projects here - https://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434