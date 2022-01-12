London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- One of the most popular construction consultants, the RG Group provides commercial construction management solutions to clients across the UK. Their solutions ensure that a construction process is properly monitored with a sharp focus on the budget, planning, schedule compliance and many other factors that help transform the client's vision into reality. Through their services, they offer insights, and guidance on constructability, work requirements, supply chain capacity and construction techniques. With their out-of-the-box approach, they also manage to offer unique solutions to schemes that might have been considered unviable at first.



Their services are tailored to meet the needs and requirements of their clients and help manage the critical phases of any commercial construction with ease. With vast experience in the field of commercial construction management, they can handle even the most complex projects and deliver suitable solutions to ensure that the construction process is carried out with precision and minimal wastage of resources. They offer their services for a wide range of projects in the commercial sector including office spaces, industrial areas, distribution as well as storage spaces.



The RG Group is one of the top construction management companies in the UK and has a huge customer base due to its vast expertise, quality services and competitive prices. They have a dedicated team of experienced professionals who ensure that the needs and requirements of the clients are met, providing optimised solutions based on the size and complexity of a project. Apart from commercial construction, they also work on retail and living spaces.



Talking about their commercial construction solutions, a representative of the company stated, "RG Group has experience in a wide range of commercial schemes ranging from £1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as part of wider mixed-use developments. Our people create the culture and character of our company by adding their individual skills, experience and personality"



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



