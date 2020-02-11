The RG Group Provides Construction Services to Residential and Commercial Projects Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- The RG Group, one of the best construction specialists in London, provides construction services to retail, living space and commercial sectors across the UK. The construction company plans and delivers construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest quality standards. From concept to completion, they work closely with their clients to deliver the best results as per their requirements. They have a team of skilled engineers who work hard to complete each project within the agreed timeframe and budget.



Along with these services, they also specialise in office refurbishment facilities. With their professional approach and commitment to project completion by an agreed date, they have served some of the leading brands, such as NHS, Sainsbury's, PRIMARK, Lend Lease, John Lewis, MedicX, Aviva, Waitrose – Kings Cross, Evander Properties - Uckfield CDH, and many others across the UK. RG Group is one of the top construction companies in the UK, delivering all of their projects with a high degree of integrity, accountability, and teamwork.



A representative from The RG Group talked about their construction services, "Our construction services are managed by a pool of experienced professionals who are committed to providing customers with innovative design, construction and consultancy solutions that deliver the best value. From planning and value engineering to managing and completing the work, we try to reduce the cost and ensure on-time completion of each and every project. If you are looking for the best construction services across the UK, you can contact us today."



RG Group is a leading construction company offering the best construction services in London. The company is committed to achieving and maintaining all the necessary construction safety standards in every project. They have a team of skilled professionals who have an immense understanding of the construction process. With years of experience in the construction industry, they have served a number of clients across the UK.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: http://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434