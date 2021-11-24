The RG Group Provides Retail Construction Solutions with Optimum Phasing Solutions and Excellent Communication

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- The RG Group, one of the trusted construction consultants in London, specialises in retail construction helping retail owners spruce up the look and functionality of their working space. Their retail construction solutions further prove to be beneficial for retail owners in minimising trading disruption and reducing overhead costs.



The RG Group has an outstanding team of highly skilled and dedicated professionals who work closely with the clients to deliver the best results. The retail construction solutions are offered with optimum phasing solutions and excellent communication to ensure complete customer satisfaction.



With an unrivalled track record, The RG Group has undertaken all major types of retail projects in the country. A few of their successful retail projects include Landlink Estates in Selsey, Standard Life Ladymead Retail Park in Guildford, Evander Properties in Uckfield CDH, Morrisons in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens, Asda in Chester and many others.



The RG Group offers retail construction solutions to a variety of sectors including automotive, food, non-food, and retail parks. Retail owners looking to transform the look and feel of their stores can get in touch with the company's professionals by completing a simple contact form present on RG-Group.co.uk.



A representative of The RG Group stated, "Retail Construction has been fundamental to RG Group for over 28 years and remains a significant part of our day-to-day activities and expertise."



A top construction company in London, The RG Group has been actively operating in the industry since 1989, and over time has delivered hundreds of projects with high professionalism and excellence. Their projects range from 100 pounds to 40 million pounds and include new build, refurbishment, fit-out and extensions. In addition to retail projects, The RG Group also handles living space and commercial projects across the UK.



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



