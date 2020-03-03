"The Right Angle Helmet," a Revolutionary Design Reducing Head Injuries in Contact Sports, Now on Kickstarter!

Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Professional sports have long been known for causing lasting injuries to players, both young and old. But with the revolutionary new Right Angle Helmet, with its patent-pending design, players of professional sports like football can enjoy a safer experience absent dangerous injuries and traumas. Ensuring 35 percent less trauma at the spot of impact, the Right Angle Helmet reduces pain and injury all around for players of contact sports.



The Right Angle Helmet uses an innovative design composed of triangular shaped surfaces to deflect and absorb impacts. With a thickness of just 6-7 millimeters, the helmet's hard-shell exterior provides vital support and protection from impacts during play. Additionally, each helmet design features interior padding, a facemask, a chin cup and straps, and headform for a comfortable, protective fit all game. In laboratory testing the Right Angle Helmet has exceeded safety expectations and reduced the probability of injury from impacts to different parts of the head and neck.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support manufacturing and distribution efforts for the Right Angle Helmet, which is expected to be released in early April 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/therightanglehelmet/the-right-angle-helmet-0



Supporters around the world can support the Right Angle Helmet by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $100 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including having your name inscribed inside the first production round of helmets. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Right Angle Helmet

Starting from a humble idea in Savannah, Georgia, Lenard Harris developed the Right Angle Helmet while on a mission to protect players of contact sports, including children and adults, from the dangerous effects of head injuries and traumas during play.



Contact:



Contact Person: Charles Shaw

Company: Apex Tri-M

City: Savannah

State: Georgia

Country: United States

Phone: 9123233838

Email: leanrdharris16@gmail.com

Website: www.apextri-m.com