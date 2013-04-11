The Right Garcinia Cambogia Dosage for Weight Loss Is Melting Fat Without Diet or Exercise

Chesapeake, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Garcinia cambogia, just like with any other medically approved supplement out there in the world has its special dosage requirements. This article delves deeper into some of these recommendations for general information purposes and for overall public well being.



The Best Way To Consume Garcinia Cambogia



It can be confusing when trying to come up with an exact Garcinia Cambogia dosage that should be consumed each day in order for one to lose weight because different people have different health and physical requirements.



Here are a couple of factors that are used to determine the right Garcinia Cambogia dosage for a user.



Percentage of the active ingredient



Garcinia Cambogia dosage is determined pursuant to the amount of the active ingredient in it (this active ingredient is known as hydroxycitric acid or HCA). In most cases, the suggested dosage is based on an extract or supplement that contains about 50% of HCA.



Weight of the individual



The next factor that is used in the determination of the exact dosage is the weight of the consumer. People with huge masses of fat may require more amounts of HCA than people with few fats. There is however no specific formula for determining this.



Type of diet being eaten



People who eat high fat foods are highly likely to gain weight than their low fat foods counterparts. As such, people who rely on foods such like fries and snacks are likely to need higher HCA doses than people who eat weight friendly meals.



State of Garcinia Cambogia



There are two predominant states of the Garcinia supplements namely: individual dietary state and compound supplement state. The individual dietary state usually contains about 50% of HCA and thus people are advised to consume relatively small portions of it. On the other hand, the compound supplement state is usually made up of different ingredients and thus has low levels of HCA. People consuming it are therefore highly likely to be told to take slightly huge portions to meet the recommended dosage.



Please note that higher dosages are more effective in certain individuals who do not show meaningful progress while under lower dosages.



The Recommended Dosage



A study conducted at Creighton University back in 2002 showed that HCA is a safe ingredient to use. The study found the lethal dose in rats to be greater than 5000mg per kilogram. This therefore gives Garcninia Cambogia a relatively wide margin of safety.



The appropriate dose for adults should not exceed 3,000 mg per day (of the pure supplement). One is thus advised to stick to between 300mg and 500mg intakes before meals. In case a dose is skipped, one may compensate for it by doubling the next dose so long as the aggregate consumption per day does not exceed the recommended 2500 mg.



There are currently no recorded instances of toxicity from long term consumption as much as one sticks to the recommended dosage.



We hope that we've answered your question about "What is best way to consume garcinia cambogia?"



