The Right Garcinia Cambogia Dosage for Weight Loss Is Shedding Fat Like Crazy

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- There are millions of people who are looking for an effective method or product that they can use to burn excess body fat, curb their emotional eating habit, suppress their appetite and just feel better about themselves. Garcinia Cambogia is the best supplement for them. Past studies about this plant extract shows that it contain substance that enable a person to lose weight. However, many people are not aware about the recommended dosage. Fortunately for them, they are about to discover the right garcinia cambogia dosage for weight loss.



Since this super food comes from a natural fruit, the body understands its chemical composition and therefore utilizes it effectively. Many people across the world are using this plant extract to reduce weight since it was proven that it is very effective. First, before we discuss the recommended dosage, it is important first to know how this supplement works:



Garcinia cambogia plant extract produce a substance called hdroxycitric acid. The acid help in reducing excess fat in the body in two ways which are:



- Limit fat production in the body by inhibiting production of Citrate enzyme which helps in conversion of carbohydrate to fat.



- Block fat production in the body by reducing appetite hence there is less food intake.



How much to use?



The side effects which are associated with this supplement are very rare. Most doctors and other health experts who have studied this supplement recommended a garcinia cambogia dosage at 2500-3000 milligrams.



How much is too little?



The amount of this supplement taken will directly relate with the amount of weight loss. The amount that is considered minimal in a person body is about 500 grams, any quantity less than this has no effect in the body. This is great because many firms which are selling Garcinia Cambogia products sell the supplements which are 500 grams per capsule. Therefore, it is easy to make pricing & pacing of each bottle.



What is the best time to take this supplement?



The best time to take this plant extract is about 45 minutes or about 15 minutes before a meal. This allows a person to get the full effect of the hydroxycitric acid in the garcinia cambogia dosage. However as with anything, testing is required hence it is important for people to visit their doctors to get recommendation, because different body need different dosage. A person may thrive on 500 grams when he or she needs full three thousand dosage.



To sum up, Garcinia Cambogia supplements has no known side effects. This plant supplements enable a person to lose weight without harming his or her body.



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