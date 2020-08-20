"The Right Mindset" Presented by Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode "The Right Mindset" on The JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Pam Christian. Together, they discuss Pam's mindset as a mindset coach, motivational speaker, and host of The Juice Podcast. The episode is now available on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/125242/the-right-mindset.



Pam's passion is to help everyone learn to live their BEST life. She helps people SHIFT their thinking so they can embrace themselves while also eliminating their limiting beliefs. In this episode, you will hear how to put yourself in to the right mindset at the right time. Join us to laugh, learn, and GROW!



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, Ambassador of JOY, has taken up the mission to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, STRESS KILLS…JOY Heals, reveals 11 daily strategies for living in JOY, available for free at www.barryshore.com. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. Barry has attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to give money to their favorite cause. His goal is to raise a total of one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed millions of KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over two million downloads to date. In the process of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



