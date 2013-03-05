The Right Way to Repair a Bad Credit Score

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- There are millions of people in the United States who are having difficulty obtaining home loans and credit cards with favorable terms because of severe blemishes on their credit reports. The decision those consumers need to make involves improving their credit scores the right way, and in order to accomplish that it is essential for each person to know the status of the information on his or her credit report. In order to help you with the process of repairing your bad credit score, follow the tips we have identified below.



- Having an installment loan can be a great boost to your credit scores. The highest increases come from showing you are responsible with different types of credit and not just credit cards or not just installment loans.

- Another way to help repair bad credit is to pay off any installment loans you have as well as reducing or eliminating the balances on your revolving accounts. The best way to accomplish this is to keep your balances at thirty percent or less of the available credit limit on each credit card.

- Minimize how much you use your credit cards. High balances can have a detrimental effect on your credit score even if you pay the balances in full each month. The reason this happens is because the figures the credit bureaus use to calculate your score is usually the balances that are reported on your last month’s statements.

- Sometimes when you have been a good customer a lender will erase an occasional late payment from your credit history. It certainly cannot hurt to try, but you will probably have to submit the request in writing.

- Dispute old negative information that still appears on your credit report. You can argue with the company all you want, but if you wait until it goes into collections and dispute it as “not mine,” the collection agency will probably not bother to verify it, and if they fail to return a response, the credit bureau will remove it.



Need to Repair Bad Credit Score? Apply Now and Get Solution in 24 Hours



About Credit-yogi

Credit-yogi, an online marketing service website located in Pitts field, Massachusetts, reminds consumers if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is, so use some common sense and avoid scams.