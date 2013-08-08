The Right Web-Hosting Company Can Control the Huge Business Losses Due to Website Downtime

Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Website makes the website visible to the potential customer and it speaks a lot about the business. Designing the spectacular website is as important as having the right web host. The website that is down half of the time will have more of a bad impression on its customers than having a good one. The hosting services are offered by many companies but the businesses should beware of the false claimants.



The web hosting packages offered by these companies are usually similar but their services may differ. These packages are usually based on Windows, Linux and Coldfusion hosting and their monthly rates also differ depending upon the platform used. These packages along with the genuine feedback from the existing clients can support the decision of platform selection.



The reseller hosting can also be considered by the web development companies that design and develop websites for their clients. This can prove out to be a great deal for the beginners as it can save on the initial issues and also offers affordable designing packages.



These services can be availed from the web hosting companies having noticeable experience along with satisfactory track record of serving their clients well. The 24X7 technical support is one of the most important criteria that the businesses should consider before engaging any web hosting company for their service as it will reduce their downtime considerably in case of any technical faults that occur during odd hours.



About Web-Hosting.org.za

Web-hosting is the South Africa based Web hosting company that offers the flexible, affordable and dependable hosting services to their clients. Their client network consists of all forms of businesses starting from the beginners to established business houses. They have various web hosting plans to support the business needs in terms of affordability, bandwidth and disk space. The company is proudly serving its clients all over South Africa with a proven track record of one of lowest website downtime issues.



Contact Information

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:



Contact name- Michael do Carmo

Contact Email- info@web-hosting.org.za

Complete Address- PO Box 101155, Moreleta Park, Pretoria, 0044

Zip Code- 0044

Contact Phone- 0126681660

Website: http://www.web-hosting.org.za