The Rise in Careers Across the Financial Services Sector – Frankfurt, Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Frankfurt is the business and financial centre of Germany and the largest city in the German state of Hesse. The city is renowned for its futuristic skyline as well as the busiest German airport. Frankfurt is also the financial capital of Continental Europe and the key transportation centre of Germany. Companies based in key financial locations such as Frankfurt in Germany, have been planning for Brexit for years, and as a result, numerous head offices and teams have moved to the continent to mitigate risk among a legion of other factors.



Notably, the loss of 'passporting' led to many in senior financial services careers relocating to the continent before the transition period ended. Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris all represent destinations where the vast majority of the financial services sector will host their European Hub. While many firms already had a presence in these locations, the local regulatory requirements and need for additional personnel to support activities, have meant that 2021 is due to experience large-scale hiring, particularly throughout Germany. As a leading agency for the financial services industry in Germany, Selby Jennings are acutely aware of this growth in hiring, and as we look ahead into the next three quarters of 2021, the agency has seen no indication of it abating.



For nearly two decades, Selby Jennings consultants have worked diligently and effectively to provide organisations with peace of mind when it comes to acquiring talent within the financial services and banking industries. With a network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices the company partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies. For more than 15 years, Selby Jennings have provided clients and candidates with peace of mind that their recruitment process is in expert hands.



The agencies continual investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training enables them to recruit with speed, precision and accuracy. As a company, the team take pride in their abilities to keep their professional network up-to-date with any changes that will shape the future of work or affect the hiring process. There are a number of career defining roles available throughout Germany, these include, Senior Data Scientist, Data Engineer Consultant, Head of Business Intelligence, Private Debt Analyst – Germany, BI Developer – Banking, Mid-level Relationship Manager Wealth Management, Deputy MLRO, Ratings Specialist - Credit Risk, Head of Banking IT Applications, CRM Analyst – FinTech, BI Consultant – FinTech, Competition Lawyer, VP - Credit Risk Officer, Data Analyst – Ratingverfahren, Head of Marketing CRM Automation, Senior Data Engineer – HealthTech, Senior Credit Risk Modeller, AML Analyst and AFC Compliance Officer to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.