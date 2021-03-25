The Rise in Quant Careers Throughout the UK - 2021

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Technological innovation grows exponentially, and in the field of quant financial careers this means there are always new trends and breakthroughs. When it comes to these trends, candidates and companies will need to align themselves with a leading recruitment agency in order to pivot and adapt to the post-Brexit hiring landscape. Now that freedom of movement has ended between the EU and the UK there will be notable changes within the recruitment industry. As a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services throughout the UK, Selby Jennings are ideally placed when it comes to key trends in the sector, as well as leading industry news and updates.



One key focus Selby Jennings have outlined, indicates a shift for UK employers towards global talent, rather than keeping the recruitment Euro-centric. With this in mind, it will be easier to hire candidates from the US, India and APAC. However, this isn't to say candidates won't be hired from Europe, but it is worth noting that the talent pool is projected to widen at a global level. This is expected to happen particularly in STEM fields such as Technology and Quants, as it will allow access to vast and talented pools of candidates in India and China, who have historically been more difficult to bring to the UK. Moreover, this shift has the potential to give the UK an edge over the European and US markets.



Opportunities in the financial services industry in the UK span the country from London to Birmingham and Manchester. In addition to leading Quant careers, positions are also available in a number of sectors including: investment management jobs, FinTech jobs, financial recruitment careers, risk management, commodities jobs, insurance jobs, quantitative analytics and investor relations. Selby Jennings provides security with their intelligent hiring decisions and over a decade's worth of experience and expertise.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



