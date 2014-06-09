The Rise of Pre Roll Video Advertising

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- In the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape brands are looking to video sharing and streaming platforms like YouTube and Instagram to reach consumers where they can capture their undivided attention.



Gone are the days when banner ads ruled the online advertising world. Brands like Dove and Oreo are drawing massive Internet audiences to video content they create themselves and share — and there is more where that came from. Companies like DemoFlick.com are seeing a rise in orders for pre roll video advertising, created from repurposed video content typically used in the the client’s value proposition pitch. The message is completely different of course as a pre roll video is specifically crafted for conversion, but the illustration assets are the same.



“Our clients, particularly ones in the B2C sector, are having tremendous results with pre roll ads. They’re cost effective to build and the ROI can be substantial,” said Albert Berry, co-founder of DemoFlick.com. “Our team can help with the campaign through YouTube, Hulu, etcetera and most campaigns are based on a cost-per-performance model - which clients love to hear.”



DemoFlick.com is an animated explainer video production company that creates a whole host of animated video products for use in marketing initatives both online and off. DemoFlick.com has been producing animated explainer videos since 2011; their experience in the online video arena is extensive. Their experience is part of the reason they understand how well video works online, when it’s done correctly.



The prevalence of online video isn’t just a myth. Digital video advertising is increasing by leaps and bounds, according to a recent report from eMarketer. Online video ads in the U.S. increased by 44% in 2013, totalling $4.18 billion and is predicted to climb even higher in 2014. In fact, eMarketer forecasts that the spend for digital video advertising will rise to $12.27 billion by 2018.



Why are brands spending so much on digital video advertising? For starters, the alternative banner ads are largely ignored. According to stats published by comScore, the average person is served over 1,700 banner ads per month. Yet only 8% of Internet users account for 85% of clicks on display ads — and some of those clicks are robots.



Plus, with wireless networks now reliable enough to stream video to mobile devices, video is a much more user-friendly alternative than it used to be.



The proof is in the pudding. Because pre roll ads have the ability to capture more attention than banner ads, advertisers are willing to upwards in the neighborhood of two-times as much for pre roll video ads than static ones.



Does that mean one has to pay an exorbitant fee to have a pre roll produced? Not so, said Berry.



“Pre roll ads are significantly less expensive than videos that require production crews, actors, etcetera. Plus, we can build them much faster - typically within 2 weeks,” said Berry.



“But most importantly, the realm of animated video advertising is working for pre roll video because it’s fun, witty, engaging, professional and everyone can relate to characters, whereas judgements do unfortunately occur with real actors,” he said.



About DemoFlick.com

DemoFlick.com (http://www.demoflick.com) was established in 2011 and has been producing ultra-engaging animated explainer videos and video ads ever since. DemoFlick.com has worked with companies of all sizes, both B2B and consumer-oriented, helping drive brands forward and inspire customers to take action. DemoFlick.com is a full-service animated explainer video production company offering everything from detailed “how it works” videos to high-level value-proposition videos, YouTube marketing videos, pre roll ad production, trade show video production and email marketing videos. Video styles can vary from funny to serious, cartoony to 3-dimensional.