The Rise of the Hurricane Deducible

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The two major kinds of damage from hurricanes are wind and flooding. With more people residing in coastal areas and larger and more frequent storms, insurers have experienced rising expenses, and homeowners were faced with alarmingly elevated home insurance rates. Hurricane insurance was provided as a way for homeowners to overcome increasing risks and costly insurance rates. Requiring a distinct hurricane deductible allows insurers to better accurately measure hurricane risk. By distinguishing damage incurred by weather which is and is not catastrophic, such as a windstorm compared to a category five hurricane, insurers can also have competitive homeowner insurance premiums.



About Alonso Pérez LLP

Consisting of attorney Rafael Alonso, the law firm dedicates itself to representing businesses and individuals across South Florida in insurance disputes. The firm is passionate about serving its clients as a primary resource and partner in all aspects of their business growth and financial development. For more information call 305.443.6321 to speak with a Miami insurance attorney or to request a free consultation.