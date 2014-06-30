Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Discovering the facts and health risks of potential breast implant problems is an important element of the decision making process that women should go through before they decide to go ahead with breast implant surgery. There can be serious health problems caused by implants particularly if a patient is already suffering from, or is prone to developing, an autoimmune disease such as Multiple Sclerosis.



This week on Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today on webtalkradio, show host, Edmonton dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka welcomes once again, an expert on breast implant problems and their related health issues, Dr Susan Kolb, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon from her practise in Atlanta, Georgia.



In this in-depth interview, Dr Kolb highlights several risks to health that can be caused by having breast implants. She explains the links between health problems caused by having implants and suffering from an auto immune disease. The two doctors talk about the risks posed by the different ‘routes’ of insertion of the implants, and also what happens when different types of infection happen, including mold infections which create biotoxins which also cause illnesses which are often long term, difficult to diagnose and treat. Dr Kolb emphasises the importance of having a very healthy immune system before having any form of implant, including breast implants, inserted into the body. The two doctors also discuss which types of supplements, herbs and medications linked with bleeding that should be stopped before having surgery and they share several interesting case studies of health problems and illness caused by leaking breast implants and other breast implant problems, which Dr Kolb has treated.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office