The Rite Group and Raj Goel Educate MGMA Members on Changes in HIPAA Compliance

Jackson, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The Rite Group invites internationally recognized online security expert and HIPAA authority to speak at Noon, April 24, 2013, at Medical Group Managers Association luncheon conference, in Cape Girardeau, MO.



With more and more patient medical information stored electronically and being sent to various service providers online, the risk of violating HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) has risen dramatically.



“If you are in the medical field and you send patient records somewhere online, and if those records get intercepted, you are liable. It doesn’t matter if an accident occurred, a hacker intercept occurred, or whatever. HIPAA says you are accountable,” according to Raj Goel, co-founder of Brainlink International, who is an online security expert.



Mr. Goel is the featured speaker on “Correcting the Perils of Lax Security,” at the HIPAA Seminar in Cape Girardeau on April 24th. He will appear as the guest speaker at the conference sponsored by the Medical Group Managers Association and The Rite Group, because of his work on HIPAA compliance and information technology security. The Rite Group, a technology services provider, serves the greater Cape Girardeau and St. Louis region.



"We are delighted Raj will address our medical clients because patient privacy and data security are paramount concerns of our clients; and we want our clients to know that as Business Associates, we're in the same boat, rowing in the same direction alongside them," said T. Robin Cole III, President of The Rite Group. “It’s not just hacking you have to worry about,” he said, “it’s inadvertent things. Illegal privacy breaches can be caused by something you may think might not matter at all.”



Mr. Goel has extensive experience working with hospitals, medical clinics, and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs), who have significant HIPAA and security concerns. He pointed to an interview in De Volkskrant in which he talked about major security problems which happened from a very simple matter. The article is available here - http://www.brainlink.com/de-volkskrant/. “As I illustrated in the article, what may be perfectly acceptable in one country can be unambiguously illegal in another country. Medical records laws are as different as the nations which create those laws, and if you do business anywhere in the United States, you must comply with the laws wherever you are,” he said.



On April 24th, Mr. Goel will describe what happens after a medical practice loses patient information and then what to expect. “Complying with the HIPAA/HITECH/Privacy Breach laws can actually save covered entities and business associates a lot of money,” he said. Because HIPAA is so far-reaching and consequences for violations so severe, Mr. Goel will explain why hiring a knowledgeable, experienced HIPAA expert to audit annual HIPAA/HITECH/Privacy Breach/Medical Records Retention Policies, will help avert problems with authorities, and save time and money.



