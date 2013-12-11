The Rivertown Murders: Mystery, Suspense & Romance Fuse in Frighteningly-Vivid New Crime Novel

Columbus, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- For decades the genres of Crime and Romance have kept millions of people feeding their reading habits with gusto. However, in a powerful new novel by Leanora, the two worlds collide to emerge as a suspense-laden narrative unlike anything written before.



‘The Rivertown Murders’ flips between crime and romance with gripping aplomb. One thing is guaranteed – readers will need only the edges of their seats.



Synopsis:



Teresa Martinez is a tough and hardworking homicide detective. Her life is turning upside down due to a string of murders. She has to join forces with the handsome, Special Agent Danny Murphy. The partners come together in more ways than one to solve the Rivertown murders.



As the author explains, her writing career is centered on throwing readers into the middle of the action.



“I deliberately design my narratives to create a grey area between fact and fiction; an area that will leave readers questioning if they have met the characters before or experienced similar situations in their own lives.” says Leanora.



Continuing, “The killer doesn’t get revealed until the very end – another attempt from me to keep readers immersed in the world I have created for them. So far, it appears to be working.”



With the book’s demand set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Rivertown Murders’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1aOmiGQ.



About Maria Carter

Maria Carter was born in Hawaii and is of Puerto Rican descent. She has just discovered the thrill of writing and creating. She wanted her first novel to include a female lead of Latin descent. She has written her first mystery, "The Rivertown Murders." She plans on writing additional novels and loves the "who done it" aspect of a mystery. She currently lives in Georgia and goes by the pen name of Leanora.