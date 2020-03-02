"The Road Chose Me: Volume 2," a Story of Three Years, 54k Miles Around Africa, Now on Kickstarter!

Whitehorse, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- In a journey spanning three years and over 54,000 miles, Dan Grec explored 35 unique African nations while circumnavigating the entire continent. An adventure far bigger than Dan ever imagined, he experienced a life of learning new languages, trying exotic new foods, exploring stunning African landscapes, and meeting characters from new cultures. The once in a lifetime experience changed Dan's outlook on life and Africa, and has been documented in his new book, "The Road Chose Me: Volume 2."



In "The Road Chose Me: Volume 2," enjoy a personal, up close account of Dan's adventures with wild African landscapes and the friendly, unique people he met, all while examining the realities of life in modern Africa through a new lens. A self-guided tour, Dan's book captures the realities of his African experience and his personal, raw thoughts and observations on this truly extraordinary part of the world. Exclusively for this Kickstarter campaign, "The Road Chose Me: Volume 2" will be printed with 30 full-color images taken from the heart of Africa, an exclusive, limited edition run that will never be for sale elsewhere.



An accomplished author and storyteller, Dan Grec chronicled his previous adventures in 'The Road Chose Me: Volume 1," a similar story of his two-year and 40,000-mile adventure from Alaska to Argentina through 16 countries over two years.



Funding from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support printing and distribution efforts for "The Road Chose Me: Volume 2," which is expected to be released in early May 2020. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dangrec/the-road-chose-me-vol-2-three-years-and-54k-miles-in-africa



Supporters around the world can support "The Road Chose Me: Volume 2" by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$10. But for a pledge of CA$30 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a limited-edition copy of the book with full-color images. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Road Chose Me: Volume 2

After years of working at a desk dreaming, saving and planning, Dan Grec quit his job and set his sights on the entire African continent, aiming to live and experience the adventure of a lifetime. Beautifully chronicled in his latest work, "The Road Chose Me: Volume 2," Dan is taking readers around the world on this once in a lifetime adventure in the comfort of their own homes.



Contact:



Contact Person: Dan Grec

Company: The Road Chose Me

City: Whitehorse

State: Yukon

Country: Canada

Email: dan@theroadchoseme.com

Website: theroadchoseme.com

