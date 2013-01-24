The Road to N?: Compelling Book by Kathy Hammond Provides Proven System for Goal Attainment

Yorba Linda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- While self-help books remain hugely popular among the global readership, few are as insightful or engaging as ‘The Road to N?: A remarkable little tale about getting what you want by giving up just one little thing’, a compelling new book by California’s Kathy Hammond.



Adamant that her work is not just ‘another self-help book’ Hammond fuses fact and fiction to inspire real change in her readers’ lives.



Synopsis:



An allegory, N? is the story of Sam, an every person living in a vanilla world, frustrated and angry he cannot realize his dreams unless he goes to N?. It is said that in N? all your dreams come true. However, many in Sam's world believe N? is only a fantasy or myth and any talk of N? is met with anger and ridicule. Nonetheless, some people in Sam's world disappear without a trace. Sam hopes they have gone to N? as it would prove N? is real and if it exists, he, too, may have a chance to abandon his struggle-filled life and achieve dreams he left buried in his childhood. Unfortunately, Sam has no idea how to get to N?.



After Sam experiences a traumatic accident and recuperates at a hospital, Gerald, a former neighbor Sam suspects went to N?, pays Sam a visit. Sam learns Gerald lives in N? and throughout their discussion, Gerald illuminates the one thing that has been keeping Sam from realizing his deepest desires and provides Sam the roadmap he had been seeking. This enlightment and roadmap can help anyone watching their dreams slip from their grasp so they, too, can get to N?.



As the author explains, her book stands head and shoulders above other similar books on the market.



“Popular books on goal setting and attainment, while giving readers tools to reach their goals, mostly fail to look at the underlying reason WHY people do not pursue their dreams, regardless of their circumstances. Without understanding and removing the primary obstacle to your dreams, the tools are useless,” says Hammond, a widely-respected business coach.



She continues, “My book is more than just another how-to, self-help book. N? illuminates the primary reason people fail to achieve their goals and provides readers with a proven system for goal attainment. The book is based on coaching principles that help numerous people achieve what they want in their work and life.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“In this enlightening story, Kathy Hammond cleverly illustrates that your life doesn't have to be a series of random accidents and that you too could have everything you ever wanted in Ne. A quick read that just might change your life forever!” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, A&J, was equally as impressed. They said, “This is a great book for anyone no matter what stage in life you are in. I think everyone should read "The road to Ne". Besides being very entertaining this book will leave you with life stratigies that you can use.”



‘The Road to N?: A remarkable little tale about getting what you want by giving up just one little thing’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/Th9MO8:



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.theroadtone.com/



About the Author: Kathy Hammond

Kathy Hammond studied business coaching in South Africa and delivered coaching services to many top-level executives in the U.S. She has been a featured speaker in South Africa and the U.S. on competency development, goal setting, and goal attainment and has appeared on numerous radio and television programs. She has incorporated into her book the same principles used in coaching clients to strategize and achieve their goals as she discovered everyone who forgoes their goals shares one common trait.



Kathy holds a B.A. and M.A. in Organizational Management from Ashford University. The Road to N? is Kathy's first book. She is currently working on her second book on organizational misalignment that prevents companies from building a world-class sales force.