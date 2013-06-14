The Rock of Jesus Deliverance Ministries & Piglet Supermarket Partner to Raise Vital Funds for New Community Outreach Center

Dublin, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- In an entertaining and unique collaboration, The Rock of Jesus Deliverance Ministries and Piglet Supermarket are announcing a new partnership to raise urgent funds for a new community outreach center.



In the form of a ‘Supermarket Sweep Fundraising Raffle’, one lucky winner will be chosen at random on November 2nd, 2013 at 12:00 p.m. and invited to spend two minutes sweeping the store for grocery spree totaling up to $500. With tickets costing just $1, many people are expected to flock in their droves to ensure that they don’t miss out on a golden opportunity to play their own version of Supermarket Sweep.



However, as Apostle Bruce Wiggins explains, each player will also be contributing to an urgent and very worthy cause.



“We, The Rock of Jesus Deliverance Ministries, are in dire need to raise funds to build a new Outreach Center to bring needed services to the area,” says Wiggins.



Adding, “These include establishing a base to feed the hungry, providing shelter quarters to the homeless, establishing educational and community outreach programs, and lessening the burden of people needing care in the Dublin, Laurens County area and potentially beyond the greater middle Georgia area.”



Tickets can be purchased directly from either party. However, Wiggins makes it clear that donations of any size are gratefully accepted.



“You can donate without having to take part in the Supermarket Sweep Fundraising Raffle. By visiting our website you can assist us by donating any dollar-value amount. All proceeds will go directly to our building project and will directly help those in need,” he adds.



Those wanting to bag a possible opportunity at $500 of free groceries are urged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.



More information can be found on the ministry’s official website: http://trojdmi.blogspot.com/2013_06_01_archive.html



Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/therockofjesus.deliveranceministriesinc?ref=tn_tnmn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TROJDMI



About the Competition

All people who purchase a raffle ticket have to be present for the drawing. The winner of the raffle ticket will have 3 minutes to scope the layout of the store and 2 minutes to shop, racing against the clock. Parties can purchase the raffle ticket either at The Piglet supermarket or through The Rock of Jesus Deliverance Ministries.