The Role of Big Data in Enterprise Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- When it comes to big data, experts have become frustrated with their inability to interpret their data as they require. Owing to a lack of machine resources, their complex analytic queries often take a lot of time, preventing them to effectively evaluate the amount of data required to provide the insights they need. In the data-centric climate of today, an organisation's performance depends on its ability to take the data it has and use it to make strategic choices that benefit the data stakeholders. The pandemic has introduced new opportunities and the need for rapid, but robust, analytics for swift decision making, in addition to the increasingly rising data volumes that have already challenged data professionals. Large-scale automated technology deployments, growing digital infrastructures, and remote healthcare networks have all further exacerbated data problems. Furthermore, telecoms have begun to roll out 5G technologies, acting as another cause for major data deployment in business.



The team at Glocomms has worked ardently to become an industry-leading global technology recruiter for a plethora of specialist sectors which include commercial solutions, enterprise solutions, cyber security, development engineering, software engineers, and data analytics. Glocomms' London and Berlin based team of expert advisors has worked diligently to connect an international network of industry experts in over 60 countries, allowing the firm's consultants to leverage unrivalled industry and sector insights. The firms' 750+ consultants are based in 12 different offices around the world, allowing it to provide a global perspective of the technology marketplace. Glocomms supports a 'recruitment beyond borders' ethos by endeavouring to connect promising candidates with the right organisations regardless of geography, ensuring that the best talent reaches every corner of the globe. Further to this, Glocomms is also the preferred IT and technology recruitment agency for hundreds of world-renowned enterprises and international brands as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group.



Glocomms currently has a host of exciting roles available for immediate start throughout the UK, from Manchester to London, Birmingham and beyond. These positions include: Remote Salesforce CommerceCloud Developer, Azure Developer Dynamics HR, Enterprise Account Executive DACH, Head of Sales Europe, Mid-Market Account Executive, Security Account Manager, UK&I Account Manager, Cloud Sales Specialist, Salesforce Service Cloud Business Analyst, Front-end Developer, and Network Engineer, to name a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about IT and technology jobs UK visit

https://www.glocomms.co.uk/about-us.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.