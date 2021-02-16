The Role of Logistics Organisations in the Ongoing Pandemic

Zurich, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic effect on many aspects of life. In recent months, air cargo has played a vital role for many airlines to keep the industry alive. As a consequence of the implementation of stringent restrictions to daily life across Europe, the online shopping and e-commerce industries have boomed reaching an estimated worth of €717 billion at the end of 2020. This growth has acted as a way of supporting the airlines, air cargo, and shipping sectors during the last year where shipping freight remained essential. More recently, Switzerland's world-leading approach to the logistics and transportation of pharmaceutical and healthcare goods, by services such as Swiss WorldCargo, have acted as a pivotal focus and a great example to the rest of the world, indicating how to manage the intensity of recent logistical challenges.



Established in 2008, DSJ Global continue to provide permanent, contract and multi-hire recruiting options to enterprises within the logistics and supply chain industries throughout Europe, Asia and North America. The firm is proud to be part of the Phaidon International Group and therefore the chosen logistics recruiter for a wealth of world-leading companies stretching to every corner of the world. As a leading company, DSJ Global has already established a community of one million mid-to-senior experts who advise candidates and companies on new industry trends and the incurrence of any possible risks. DSJ Global's commitment to its team, clients and candidates is exemplified through their ongoing training which ensures they utilise best-in-class recruiting technologies in order to guarantee optimum results across the board. Through designing and developing personalised recruiting strategies for each of their clients, the firm is devoted to supporting clients and candidates at every stage of the hiring process.



As an international base for a plethora of organisations, as well as its reputation as a prominent force within the logistics and supply chain industry, Switzerland is the ideal location to develop your career. Due to the need to offset the risks associated with off-shoring, interdependence and outsourcing, professionals in the supply chain industry are in high demand. From technical operations jobs to procurement careers, DSJ Global offer a wide range of positions. Roles currently available through DSJ Global include: Associate Director – Clinical Purchasing, Procurement Manager, Packing Engineer, Quality Manager, Supply Planner, Senior Purchasing Specialist, Senior Logistics Manager, and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about the leading logistics and supply chain recruiters in Switzerland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global CH: +41 44 542 12 50.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to

https://www.dsjglobal.ch.



About DSJ Global CH

DSJ Global CH specialises in expert recruitment for procurement and supply chain professionals. Solving the key challenge of talent for this crucial industry has enabled the firm to support both individuals and organisations onto the next stage of development and growth.