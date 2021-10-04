The Role of Pharmacovigilance Within the Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the roles and responsibilities of pharmacovigilance professionals become evermore important. Assessing the efficacy and safety of treatments has been paramount to in helping countries around the world slowly take control of the situation. At present, The European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) is assessing the risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) and the German Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, after a case in Denmark. It is vital that pharmacovigilance professionals are aware of the trends in health date across the globe at this tentative time in order to safeguard the health of as many people as possible. The global pharmacovigilance market size is set to reach $18.7 billion by the end of the decade, according to a new report by inslightSLICE.com. To explore the opportunities of this expanding sector, get in touch with a member of the EPM Scientific team.



As a globally renowned life sciences recruitment agency, EPM Scientific's team of over 1000 consultants deliver bespoke recruiting solutions to a plethora of specialist industry sectors. The internationally based team secures business-critical talent for roles such as medical affairs jobs, biometrics jobs and clinical operations careers. Equipped with a comprehensive understanding of the European markets, and the international influence of the firms' extensive network, the consultants at EPM Scientific are able to make long-lasting, successful hiring decisions. Over the last eight years, EPM Scientific has worked actively to foster a dynamic industry network in order to guide the firm when making consultative decisions.



Currently, there are a plethora of roles available through EPM Scientific, including: Principal statistician, International Service Account Manager, Area Sales Representative South Germany, Senior Production Manager, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Sales Representative, Sales Specialist Woundcare, Application specialist – QC, Team Leader – Virus Production – Vaccine, and Labor Supervisor Microbiology Service. These positions represent a selection of the roles for which EPM Scientific sources talent across Germany. To discuss how EPM Scientific can help you define your next career step or source the best talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the team.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about pharmacovigilance careers in Germany visit https://www.epmscientific.de



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 71000726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



- EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.