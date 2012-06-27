The Romanian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Romanian defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports.
The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Romanian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Romania
Historically, the US, Germany and Israel have been the main suppliers of arms to Romania. During the review period, imports from Germany accounted for 31% of the country’s total defense imports
Reasons To Buy
"The Romanian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Romanian defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Romanian defense industry.