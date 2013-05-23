Frankfort, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The Rose Pallet Family is participating in “The Walk of Hope” organized by the Jennifer S. Fallick Cancer Support Center. As part of the corporate community relations program, we have donated $1,000.00. The event took place on Sunday, May 19, 2013 at Commissioner's Park Frankfort 22108 S. 80th Avenue Frankfort, IL.



The “Walk of Hope” is a community event that brings together family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers who walk to raise money and awareness for free support programs for individuals and families affected by cancer to improve their quality of life during the cancer experience with over 2,000 walkers and runners in the Chicago Southland area.



Rose Pallet, headquartered in Bridgeview, IL has committed to the fight against cancer.



As an active member of the Bridgeview business community, Rose Pallet has stepped up in support of The Cancer Support Center of Homewood, a worthy organization serving the needs of the south suburbs to provide support to cancer patients, survivors and their families.



About Rose Pallet

Rose Pallet is a national pallet and packaging provider. We are committed to providing exceptional service and want to be your first resource when searching for pallet and packaging solutions. We offer an unparalleled expertise with over 20 years of experience in the pallet industry.



