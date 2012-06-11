The Rotadent Plus: Brushing the Way to a Beautiful and Healthier Smile.

San Juan Capistrano, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Rotadent Plus Toothbrush from Zila offers its user an effective and thorough deep cleaning experience, which serves to remove plaque twice as fast as any manual brushes on the market. This electric brush enables 92% plague removal in just one minute; meaning tooth decay is effectually targeted to a dentist’s standard. The Rotadent Plus’s visible foaming helpfully indicates that plaque is being effectively removed from the teeth and gums.



The Rotadent Plus toothbrush is perfect for individuals with specific dental requirements and allows gentle but effective cleaning. Its non-abrasive cleaning means that it is ideal for protecting the gums around veneers, crowns, implants and bridges. In addition, it is effective for those with braces, allowing contact with inaccessible areas of the mouth, working around arch wires and brackets of orthodontic appliances.



The Rotadent Plus Toothbrush presents a more effectual, professional standard of cleaning due to its innovative design. It is the only toothbrush available on the market where the bristles rotate on a full, 360-degree basis, meaning that those hard to reach areas of the mouth are successfully dealt with.



The Rotadent Plus allows bacteria to be swiftly and effectively eliminated, meaning a leading cause of tooth decay is counteracted. There are 4000-1500 microfilaments in the compact head of the Rotadent Plus Toothbrush, compared to the 500 found on conventional brushes on the market. It is these microfilaments, which target bacteria below the gum line for an unrivalled, deep cleaning experience. The three brush-head types; hallow, short and long allow users flexibility when brushing.



Not only is this electric toothbrush effective for maintaining good oral health, but also the aesthetic benefits for a user are numerous. The Rotadent Plus Toothbrush is designed to mimic a hygienist’s ‘polishing tool’ leading to cleaner, glossier teeth. Indeed, a healthy smile is a beautiful smile.



The Rotadent Plus Toothbrush is brought to the market by Natural Gumption. Formed by a Dental Hygienist in San Juan Capistrano, California, Natural Gumption is dedicated to oral hygiene. The company helps people to take great care of their teeth and gums at home, between visits to the dentist. Its website offers a wealth of information on oral hygiene, and access to the best oral health products available, enabling its clients to achieve a healthy mouth, which in turn leads to a healthier life. The dental professionals at Natural Gumption welcome any questions or comments.



The Rotadent Plus Tooth is priced at around [$125]. For more information, or to order The Rotadent Plus, visit http://www.naturalgumption.com



