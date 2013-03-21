The Ruins of Arlandia: Powerful Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventure Sees Universe Devastated by 100-Year War

Mascoutah, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Most new authors use their debut novel simply to test the literary waters. However, in the case of Illinois’ William F. Wood, his first foray into fiction has produced a bold and gripping novel that easily rivals the best-sellers.



‘The Ruins of Arlandia’ is sure to satisfy the thirst of all sci-fi, fantasy and adventure lovers.



Synopsis:



The universe has been devastated from 100 years of war between the Goremog Empire and the No'Rath Domain. It has become a dangerous nightmare where small pockets of survivors are hunted down and destroyed. All Living populations are nearly extinct. Driven by unquenchable hatred, fleets of robot controlled space ships have been built in order to continue fighting.



The planets of Arlandia and Aleria put all their hopes in a super weapon, secretly built in ten remote locations. When completed, it would save them from their enemies. But before they could finish it, the Alerian's home world was destroyed and the people scattered.



Now, Calvin Range from Arlandia, and Astra, Princess of Aleria must find the ten pieces of the super weapon and assemble it before it's too late.



As the author explains, the book forms just the first part of what promises to be a successful series.



“Ruins of Arlandia is part one in a four-part series. It was initially released for Kindle and will be available in paperback format within the next few weeks,” says Wood.



He continues, “I’ve been writing since high school and it has always been my dream to publish a book. My imagination has a reputation of running wild and I believe that Arlandia and the universe I’ve created around it will stand the test of literature’s time. I fully intend to rival the big guys and push my book onto best-seller lists around the world.”



Judging by the feedback received, this goal seems more than attainable. In fact, since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, Dana Peterson said, “This book has a very compelling story line and plot. The author does an excellent job of introducing the characters, they are very believable. The story line is also very compelling and believable. The author does a good job of describing (without getting verbose) the various locations, I could fully see them in my imagination. I had a hard time turning off the e-reader, I just had to know what would happen next. I recommend that you buy and read this book, you will enjoy it.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Ruins of Arlandia’ is available now: http://amzn.to/YCjbeZ



The author can also be found on social media:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/#!/TheRuinsOfArlandia

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/Arlandiaruins

Website: http://www.williamffwood.com



About the Author William Wood

William Wood is the author of the Ruins of Arlandia, an exciting science fiction series. He has worked for the United States Air Force for twenty-five years. He has an AA from the University of Maryland, and received top honors from McKendree University in English. William was raised in Sandpoint Idaho, and currently lives in Illinois with his wife and two daughters.