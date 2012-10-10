The Salon Professional Academy Hosts Successful Open House, Awards Six $500 Scholarships

Kokomo, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- The Salon Professional Academy in Kokomo, Indiana recently hosted an Open House for prospective students where six enrolling cosmetology students were awarded $500 scholarships. The cosmetology school in Indiana provides skilled professional instructors, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, and comprehensive curriculums in all facets of cosmetology arts and sciences education.



Approximately 30 prospective students, alumni and industry representatives attended the Open House the evening of September 5, 2012 at The Salon Professional Academy (TSPA) in Kokomo, Indiana. The highly successful event saw six enrolling students receive $500 scholarships for the upcoming comprehensive cosmetology program. In addition, students and attendees were treated to an alumni hair design demonstration. “The Open House is an excellent opportunity for future students to meet our educators, see our hands-on approach and experience the atmosphere at the school,” said TSPA Kokomo Owner Susan Harding.



A major highlight of the event was Redken Artist Suzan Hutchison directing the alumni through a hair design demonstration utilizing hair design mannequins. This was followed by alumni working with current TSPA students in a “hands in” demonstration to create several highly popular cuts and styles on mannequins. Open house attendees also received a free gift bag. The school also announced its first ever alumni-only Advanced Color Class to be held in November 2012.



Among the leading beauty schools in Indiana, TSPA Kokomo boasts a 9,000+ square-foot educational facility with state-of-the-art equipment for hair, nail and skin care, a student lounge, classroom and office areas. In addition to a staff of highly experienced and professional instructors, the Academy has direct educational access to Redken’s Michael Cole and Randy Kunkel from the Redken 5th Ave NYC facilities. “Our class sizes are limited to ensure that each student receives one-on-one attention and we also emphasize the business skills necessary to ensure their success in the industry after graduation,” said Harding.



To further enhance their curriculum, the academy also has access to the Summit Salon Business Center and other industry leaders who lend their expertise. The cosmetology program at the Indianapolis beauty school consists of a 1,500-hour training program that thoroughly prepares students to pass state board exams and perform hair, skin, and nail services in top salons. Additionally, TSPA offers a 700-hour Esthetics curriculum and 450-hour Manicurist curriculum with new class dates beginning in November and October of 2012.



With such highly trained students and graduates compared to many cosmetology schools Indiana residents looking for the latest skills, facilities and Redken products can take advantage of their special pricing and top industry talent. All services are performed by students under the supervision of licensed professional educators. “With placement contact spanning more than 1,000 salons using our system and more than 6,000 Redken salons worldwide, we encourage the community to take advantage of these skilled cosmetologists before they move on to the world’s top salons,” said Harding. For more information, please visit http://kokomotspa.com/



About Salon Professional Academy

The Salon Professional Academy of Kokomo, Indiana provides comprehensive curriculums in all facets of cosmetology arts and sciences education. With skilled professional instructors, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, the school produces highly trained graduates that are fully prepared to pass state board exams and work in leading salons. Educational systems and programs are updated constantly to maximize student benefit and maintain the highest educational quality.