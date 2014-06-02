The San Francisco Music Box Company Reduced Order Turnaround Time with Hytrol Conveyor System

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions was chosen by The San Francisco Music Box conveyor-based distribution system in Milwaukee. The San Francisco Music Box Company, which is a division of Woolworth, operates retail stores in malls nationwide. Inventory for the retail locations was shipped from a distribution operation in Oakland, California. The Oakland facility used a manual approach to materials handling that proved unable to meet the increasing demands of the growing company.



The company explored switching to a conveyor-based distribution system for the new Milwaukee distribution operation. The company assembled a project team consisting of managers experienced in distribution operations. The team quickly put together a punch-list of requirements. The new facility would have to be able to:



-Handle seasonal peak demands and other fluctuations

-Maintain extremely high inventory, picking, and shipping accuracy

-Improve the response time for processing



The conveyor system and the company's new distribution center replaced an entirely manual order-filling operation that was cumbersome, inefficient, and slow. James S. Sperrazza, General Manager of The San Francisco Music Box Company, noted, "Not only does the Milwaukee facility do a faster, more accurate job of getting merchandise to our stores and our customers, it also enables employees to perform a variety of functions simultaneously. They pick it, they pack it, and it's out the door and on the way to the customer."



By switching to a conveyor-based distribution system, The San Francisco Music Box Company has trimmed its order-turnaround time from three days to less than one. Boxes from sorter go to shipping and are palletized by hand.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700