The Sandy Hook Shooting Affects Every Living Soul with a Heart in Immeasurable Degrees

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Seven Angels Music, llc released a special tribute song titled "No Angel Nuh Cry (Angel In The Sky)" to FM radio and YouTube, dedicated to the families of the Sandy Hook Shooting who are mourning and others who lost children due to acts of wickedness.



Written and performed by Saint Michael and G-Terra who are collectively known as "Emperor", the tribute song was penned to a heart-felt instrumental titled the "Longtime Riddim". Created by the "Special Delivery Team Music", an established Reggae production company since 2000. The backgrounds were performed by "The Rebel Child", "Lanora Graves" and "LaToya Rene".



The end of the video features Saint Michael's Prayer for Judgment on behalf of the victims and families of the victims. The song can be found by searching “Sandy Hook tribute” on YouTube or by clicking this link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HxZ960OlAg



"This tribute was created to comfort the young Angels in Zion and to send a message to all musicians on the earth. It's time for us to stand up and chant out loudly against the wickedness that's attacking our babies here. Let your powerful voices be felt."



- Saint Michael of Emperor