The Santa Fe Art Scene - A Year Round Art Experience

Santa Fe is one of the most distinctive cultural destinations in America. Featuring over 200 world-class art galleries, more than a dozen museums presenting acclaimed exhibitions throughout the year, a dynamic performing arts itinerary and innovative, award-winning cuisine—all located at the base of the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains beneath the brilliant blue skies of New Mexico.



Proudly embracing over 400 years of a rich, multi-cultural heritage, Santa Fe is equally unique and rare in its enthusiastic embracing of new and challenging art, while cherishing its traditions and cultural heritage. The city holds the reputation as an eminent center for contemporary and modern art as well as traditional and historic, each flourishing and adding to the ongoing narrative and part of the evolution of art and culture in this vibrant city. This may be the secret to Santa Fe’s enduring vitality and allure to worldly artists, visitors and collectors for centuries. Santa Fe has been a haven for artists who have and continue to come to experience the abundant light, clear skies, open landscapes and cultural freedom. Northern New Mexico has attracted notable artists from Georgia O’Keeffe, Andrew Dasburg, Raymond Jonson and Louis Ribak to Agnes Martin, Ken Price, Bruce Nauman and Judy Chicago. It has and continues to be home for important Native artists from Maria Martinez, Fritz Scholder, Luis Jiménez and Allan Houser to Dan Namingha and Tammy Garcia.



The art scene in this small city is multi-dimensional and wide-ranging. Santa Fe became the first U.S. city to be chosen by UNESCO as a Creative City, one of only nine cities in the world to hold this designation. The calendar year is punctuated with numerous art events that showcase this diversity. Long running cultural exhibitions include: Contemporary Hispanic Market, Traditional Spanish Market, Indian Market, International Folk Art Market and Whitehawk Antique Shows that features international antique ethnographic and tribal art. More recent events feature the ever-evolving international and contemporary art scene and include: Art Santa Fe, an international art fair; Currents, an international new media festival; Santa Fe Film Festival; and Design Week, that focuses on contemporary architecture and design objects. Art is not just business here; it is the way of life.



Collectors of fine art will find a sophisticated art experience with professional and friendly galleries, many with critical programing and museum quality exhibitions, each featuring a wide range of art—cutting edge, digital and new media, contemporary painting and sculpture, glass, ceramics and textiles as well as traditional, Western, Native American, Spanish Colonial and historically significant artwork. The gallery programing promotes connoisseurship, education and creating a positive experience, whether for a seasoned collector or recent enthusiast. The art galleries are located in three distinct areas—Canyon Road, Downtown and the Railyard—all within two square miles, connected one to the other and accessible on foot or by car.



Everyone is invited to come and be inspired by Santa Fe. Experience the relaxing charm and diversity of the art in the galleries and museums. Bask in the multi-cultural vitality and celebrated legacy of this charming and romantic city. Enjoy its natural beauty and historically preserved architecture. Accept our invitation and create a unique art-infused adventure in this must-visit destination for both seasoned and new art aficionados. Go to http://santafegalleryassociation.com/ for more information..



About the Santa Fe Gallery Association

Since 1982, the Santa Fe Gallery Association has been a highly-respected, professional organization representing galleries, dealers and museums active in the art community. Collectively, these entities form a vital contributing part of the social and economic life of Santa Fe. Members actively promote this diverse community and advance the business, artistic and educational interests of its members.