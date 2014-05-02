The Sash Store Announces the Relocation of Their Office to Better Meet Client Needs

Chula Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The Sash Store (www.SashStore.com) proudly announces the relocation of their office to a larger facility, a move designed to assist the company in fulfilling orders which have increased considerably over recent years. Customer satisfaction remains the top priority in this new facility, and The Sash Store continues to focus on delivering the highest quality pageant sashes at the most affordable prices offered today.



"This move enables the company to better serve customers, yet quality and affordability won't be sacrificed during the process," Bruce Anderson, spokesperson for The Sash Store (www.SashStore.com), declares.



Pageant sashes come in a wide range of styles, from basic sashes to sashes featuring rhinestones in either a single or double row. The Sash Store constructs all sashes using bridal satin interfaced with medium stabilizer and clients select a center fabric color along with a wraparound color. The finished length for adults and teens is 68 inches with a width of four inches while the child version may be selected in a shorter length. Once the sash style is chosen, customers decide on graphic options. Some elect to add a pageant logo while others opt for an embroidered crown or additional lines of text.



"The Sash Store understands clients have different needs, depending on the event being hosted. The company strives to meet these needs in every way possible and works to ensure products are delivered quickly so clients never have to do without. Contact us today to place your order so we can have your sashes to you in the shortest time feasible," Anderson continues.



The Sash Store understands winners wish to commemorate their big event, yet may not feel comfortable wearing their sash at certain times or in certain locations. When one finds themselves in this situation, they may wish to make use of pageant jewelry, such as a bracelet, necklace or pin.



"The Sash Store offers a wide range of items to meet the needs of every customer, including a small crown pin and a stone crown stretch ring. Prices remain affordable so clients may find they wish to buy a number of pieces for various occasions, and The Sash Store is ready to accommodate these requests too," Anderson promises.



About The Sash Store

The Sash Store creates custom embroidered pageant sashes of the highest quality for beauty pageant winners and Pageant Directors to ensure all have an excellent sash to wear for events and functions as well as during a pageant. The Sash Store designs each sash by hand and customizes it to the customer's specifications, such as colors, font style, length and stitching. When first opened, the family-owned business went under the name Sashes by Elaine. This endeavor began as the owners were disappointed with sash quality and knew they could do better. Sashes by Elaine grew so quickly the family opened The Sash Store to meet customer demand and continues doing so today, offering high quality custom embroidered sashes for all.