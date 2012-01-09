Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 market report to its offering



The Saudi Arabian defense industry valued US$48 billion in 2011 and is one of the largest defense markets globally. During the review period, the country's defense expenditure grew at a CAGR of 7.83%, and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.44 % over the forecast period, to value US$62.4 billion by 2016. The key drivers of such expenditure growth include increases in cross-border insurgency, domestic unease with the ruling regime, the rising number of Al Qaeda training camps in the country, an increasing focus on infrastructure security regarding oil and a regional rivalry with Iran to emerge as the most influential nation in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's substantial defense budget, coupled with the limited capabilities of domestic defense firms, is attracting foreign OEMs into the market.



Report Summary



This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in Saudi Arabia. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:



- Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2011-2016, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

- Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the Saudi Arabian industry. Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the Saudi Arabian industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.

- Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in Saudi Arabia. It provides an overview of the key defense companies (both domestic and foreign) along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

- Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



Report Scope



- Analysis of defense industry market size from 2005 through 2010 and forecasts till 2016

- Analysis of defense budget allocation

- Benchmarking with key global markets

- Market opportunities

- Defense procurement dynamics

- Industry dynamics

- Market entry strategy

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights

- Business environment and country risk



Reasons To Buy



- Gain insight into the Saudi Arabian defense industry with current, historic and forecast market values

- Gain insight into market opportunity and attractiveness

- Gain insight into industry procurement dynamics

- Gain insight into industry structure

- Gain insight into the regulations governing the Saudi Arabian defense industry and the potential market entry strategies with an expert analysis of the competitive structure

- Identify top companies of the Saudi Arabian defense industry along with profiles of all those companies



