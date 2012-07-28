New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Saudi Arabian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017, offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Saudi Arabian defense industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
During the review period the Saudi Arabian defense budget recorded a CAGR of 7.2%. Expenditure was supported by a modernization program, strained relationship with Iran, high spending power, and a lack of skilled personnel. In 2012 the Saudi Arabian defense budget stood at 7.8% of GDP, and is expected to increase to 8.6% of GDP by 2017. During the review period, Saudi Arabia's capital expenditure allocation stood at 30% of the total defense budget and this is expected to remain at the same level over the forecast period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Saudi Arabian government's hopes of strengthening its defense infrastructure in order to emerge as the most powerful nation in the Middle East, have been supported by many years of high oil prices and strong economic growth. The strained relationship with Iran is considered as a key driver for defense spending. In a power struggle for regional influence, Iranian nuclear dreams and terrorist activities keeps the country's defense expenditure soaring. Continuous increases in oil prices is also cited as another key reasons for Saudi Arabia to stand among tope defense spenders in the world.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Saudi Arabian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market Opportunity and Attractiveness
The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems, EADS N.V., General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Thales, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rolls Royce, Advanced Electronics Company (AEC), Al Salam Aircraft Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The French Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Israeli Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The South Korean Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The South African Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The German Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Indian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Chinese Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Brazilian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Russian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016