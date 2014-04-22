The Savvy Mommy Kicks off Launch with Make-a-Wish Fundraiser

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The Savvy Mommy is kicking off their launch with a Teespring.com campaign focused on raising money for Make-A-Wish® International and Make-A-Wish® Australia. Designed as Mother's Day gifts, the purchase of these shirts also supports a great cause.



The Savvy Mommy's Teespring.com campaign features two taxi-inspired shirts for sale. Half of the proceeds from the “Mom's Taxi” shirt will benefit Make-A-Wish® International, while half of the profits from the “Mum's Taxi” will be donated to Make-A-Wish® Australia.



Each shirt costs $20, and The Savvy Mommy will need to sell at least 10,000 shirts by Mother's Day to reach their $50,000 goal.



About The Savvy Mommy

As a juggler of the professional, educational, and personal aspects of her life, Dr. Melissa A Bordogna founded The Savvy Mommy to provide support for other busy moms and mums worldwide. The Savvy Mommy aims to help those mothers who are changing diapers, taxiing kids, and finding balance in their lives.



By providing coaching, courses, collaboration, and community to start and grow the businesses and projects of busy mothers, The Savvy Mommy's objective is to ignite possibilities and fan the flames of action for a better future.



Media Contact

Melissa A. Bordogna

Wyong, NSW Australia

Phone: +61 4253 66 946 or +1 (412) 567-1374

Email: melissa@gednet.com.au

Skype: Melissa.Bordogna

Website: http://www.TheSavvyMommy.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/pub/dr-melissa-a-bordogna/1b/a26/942