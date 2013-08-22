Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



This nutritional firepower translates to numerous health benefits. In fact, science now tells us that cacao and dark, healthy chocolate can support the health of most of the body’s major systems.



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The astounding ORACfn scores for Xoçai’s various products come from Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party analytical laboratory that provides analytical services for some of the finest research institutions, corporations, and public organizations. Xoçaí is enrolled in Brunswick Lab’s certified program, an authoritative quality-assurance system that issues certification to products that have met strict criteria for their most popular ORACfn tests. The program is designed to help consumers cut through the confusion surrounding ORACfn scores and antioxidant values, as well as to discern which products make questionable claims regarding their antioxidant values. (mxicorp.com/thewholestory/)



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The Savvy Owners of Fruitful "Xocai Healthy Chocolate" Proudly Announce the Release of a "MXI Corp" eBook Documenting the Growth of Reno Nevada (NV) "Jeanette Brooks MLM" Career in Sendai Ishikawa Japan and Yangmei City Taiwan



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As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



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Facing the onslaught of unhealthy snack options, Xoçaí has created the unthinkable, a delicious, antioxidant-rich Peanut Butter Cup that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Made with all-natural ingredients, the Xoçaí Peanut Butter Cup is the perfect low-calorie snack for a responsible, healthful diet. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - All-natural peanut butter - Contains inulin, a versatile, diabetic-friendly fiber - Premium-grade whey protein provides longer sense of satiety and satisfaction - All natural cocoa butter.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste - Only 80 calories per cup about half the calories of the competition!



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Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutrient absorption and immune function. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - 1 billion organisms of Lactobacillus helveticus and Bifidobacterium longum - 1 Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Antioxidant-rich, high in flavanols.



Benefits include: - Encourages proper probiotic balance in the intestine - Xoçaí chocolate Increases survivability of probiotics - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity. Features include: - The first probiotic-rich, healthy chocolate product available - Vegetarian-friendly - Easy way to consume high-antioxidant diet.



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Xoçaí® Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açai berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a decadent and smooth “dark-chocolate” taste. Activ™ is ideal for the purist, as it has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives. It’s also terrific for those with an energetic and active lifestyle. To top it off, the antioxidant score of Activ™ is an impressive 4,275/oz on the ORACfn scale. - Xoçaí®'s antioxidant rich, cold-processed cacao - Features Xoçaí®'s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - No artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or added caffeine - Sweetened with crystalline fructose, a low-glycemic sweetener.



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X Protein Meal™ Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORACfn) intake—and help you lose weight at the same time! Eating a 50,000 Total ORACfn diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal™ Shake into your daily diet. It’s super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great. - Features Xoçai®’s industry-leading antioxidant-rich healthy chocolate - Xoçai®’s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Uses the highest-certified whey protein isolate for maximum benefits - Natural cocoa butter; no added fats - Delivers 19 amino acids and 25 vitamins and minerals.



Benefits include: - Supports weight loss by suppressing appetite, reducing cravings, boosting metabolism, supporting mood and providing a superior source of antioxidants. - Emerging research suggests that eating antioxidant-rich diets can help stimulate weight loss. - A recent unpublished pilot trial showed significant weight loss for 50 participants who ate a high-antioxidant diet (which emphasized the Xocai X-Protein Meal™ Replacement Shake). Features include: - The first and only high-antioxidant shake geared to enhance weight loss efforts - Delicious, easy to use - Acts as meal replacement to enhance weight loss.



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership