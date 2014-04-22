Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- New Orleans has given rise to any number of different bands and musical genres throughout its long and vibrant musical history, and one promising band in particular to come out of that melting pot is The Scorseses. Defying all genres and befuddling comparisons, The Scorseses have developed a warm, enveloping sound that has captivated audiences across the country over their four-year career together, in which they’ve stayed together producing great music through thick and thin. Now, with their first full-length recording, Magnumopus (2013), they are ready to tour the U.S. in support of the album and have one of their tracks featured on WiFi PR Group’s upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



In New Orleans, music fans love horns integrated into any band imaginable, and The Scorseses play on their own love for the rich horn sound in their band lineup. The band’s seven members include Vincent Ebeier on lead vocals, David Demarest on bass, Christopher Noto on drums and percussion, Luke Songy on guitar, Sage Rouge on saxophone, P Michael Hayes on trombone and Andrew DeBuys on keyboards. All members were in marching bands, jazz bands, went to a music school, studied music or otherwise surrounded themselves with music since a young age, which has contributed to the complex and developed sound they have produced together.



The Scorseses’ funky and diverging sound has been influenced by a wide range of musical tastes, as each member comes from a diverse background. Their influences span a 40-year time frame and include everyone from Queen, The Police, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson and Earth Wind & Fire to NOFX, Incubus, Sublime, Snarky Puppy, Lettuce and RX Bandits.



As a result, The Scorseses have been compared to just as many different bands over the years, generally depending on what the listener wants to hear most from them. They include Incubus, RX Bandits, Sublime, The Mars Volta, Streetlight Manifesto and Chicago. The group revels in their ability to combine touches of musical styles from many different eras within their music, all of which they appreciate individually, and they never pigeonhole themselves into any specific genre.



The Scorseses have shared this unique sound via years of live performances and a few fan and critically acclaimed recordings as well. These recordings include their single “Get Some Culture” (2010), their debut EP, Presenting the Scorseses (2011), and their recently released first full-length album, Magnumopus (2013). They plan to tour extensively in support of this album throughout 2014.



The Scorseses is also represented by their track “The Assembly Line” alongside a host of other international talent spanning a variety of genres on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, released at Coachella this weekend. The digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



As for other notable accomplishments, the Scorseses have had the opportunity to share the stage with a number of established artists, including Fishbone, Dick Dale, The Expendables, The Dirty Heads, RX Bandits, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, The Revivalists and Grammy winner Rebirth Brass Band, to name a few. They were also awarded “Best Band Reinventing Their Game” in 2011 for the Best of the Big Easy Awards hosted by Where Y’at Magazine, based in New Orleans. The band’s reviews and featured articles in the press and on podcasts have also been tremendous over the last four years, and links to them can be found on their website.



To experience one of their kinetic and energetic live performances, fans can catch The Scorseses on April 25th at Alabama Music Box and on April 26th at House of Blues New Orleans: The Parish with HR (of Bad Brains) and Dubb Agents. They will also be performing on the Main Stage at Gulfport Music Festival on May 9th.



The Scorseses’ music is available from several different online distributors, including iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon, Google Music and Bandcamp, in addition to download cards, physical CDs and albums at local record stores in New Orleans. Their music is also available for streaming on most digital streaming platforms, including Pandora and Spotify.



Listeners can also find a number of videos on their YouTube page.



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



About The Scorseses Music

“Get Some Culture” Single (2010)

Presenting the Scorseses EP (2011)

Magnumopus (2013)



Website: http://thescorseses.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thescorseses

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheScorseses

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScorseses

Bandcamp: http://thescorseses.bandcamp.com/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/thescorseses

Myspace: https://myspace.com/thescorsesesband



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com