Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The SDN, NFV and Network Virtualization Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering
While the benefits of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a hosts of benefits to the telecommunications service provider/carrier community.
Not only can SDN and network virtualization help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms.
SDN and network virtualization solutions have been widely deployed in data center and enterprise environments, and many service provider deployments are already underway.
Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is service provider led initiative aimed at virtualizing network components in a service provider network. While NFV is still a developing technology with its first set of specifications published in October 2013, many vendors have already developed commercial-grade solutions that align well with the NFV initiative.
Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to standardization and co-existence with legacy networks, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years.
This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global SDN, NFV and network virtualization market. In addition to covering underlying technology, key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, use cases, deployment case studies, expert interviews, company profiles, product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 3 individual submarkets, 2 user base categories, 7 use case categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years
- Although network virtualization in the enterprise IT and data center domain has received significant attention in the past years, service provider network virtualization is still at a nascent stage
- SDN and NFV empower a multitude of network functions to be implemented cost effectively in software, ranging from standard mobile IP Multimedia System (IMS) services to features such as Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)
- By 2017 we expect to see significant price and gross margin erosion for traditional hardware-based network switching equipment driven by alternative software based solutions
- By 2020 SNS Research estimates that SDN and NFV can enable service providers (both wireline and wireless) to save up to $32 Billion in annual CapEx investments
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
- The scope and implementation of SDN, NFV and network virtualization across the globe
- SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology
- Market drivers and key benefits of SDN, NFV and network virtualization
- Challenges and inhibitors to the ecosystem
- Standardization and regulatory initiatives
- Use cases and application case studies of SDN and NFV
- SDN and NFV deployment case studies
- SDN and NFV induced service provider CapEx savings
- Value chain analysis of the ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain
- Industry roadmap from 2014 till 2020
- Key trends in the ecosystem; SDN and NFV’s impact on the network infrastructure value chain, the stance of incumbent vendors towards SDN and NFV, impact on the proprietary hardware market and co-existence with legacy networks
- Exclusive interview transcripts of 17 players in the ecosystem; Alvarion, Aricent, Arista Networks, Broadcomm, Connectem, ConteXtream, Extreme Networks, GENBAND, Mavenir, Netronome, Open Networking Foundation (ONF), Openwave Mobility, Pica8, Plexxi, Radisys, Spirent Communications and Tellabs
- Profiles and strategies of 122 key players in the ecosystem
- Strategic recommendations for silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers
- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020
Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:
Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets, user base and use case categories:
- Submarkets
SDN Software & Hardware
Non-NFV Network Virtualization Software
NFV Software
- SDN Submarkets
SDN Controller Hardware Appliances
SDN Controller Software
- User Base Categories
Service Providers
Data Centers & Enterprises
- Service Provider Use Case Categories
Radio Access Networks
Mobile Core, EPC, IMS & Services
OSS/BSS
Data Center
Mobile Backhaul
Wireline Fixed Access Networks
CPE/Home Environment
The following regional and country markets are also covered:
- Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
- Country Markets
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and USA
Additional forecasts are provided for:
- SDN and NFV Induced Service Provider CapEx Savings by Region
Key Questions Answered:
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?
- How can SDN and NFV complement each other?
- What are the key applications and use cases of SDN and NFV?
- How is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?
- What opportunities do SDN and NFV offer to silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers and other players in the value chain?
- What strategies should these players adopt to capitalize on the SDN and NFV opportunity?
- How are SDN and NFV vendors positioning their product offerings?
- How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?
- What particular submarkets does the ecosystem constitute?
- What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for SDN and NFV investments?
- Who are the key players in the SDN and NFV ecosystem and what are their strategies?
- How will SDN and NFV impact the network infrastructure value chain?
- Is there a ring leader in the SDN and NFV ecosystem?
- How long will service providers continue to utilize proprietary hardware platforms?
- How can SDN and NFV help make the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Rich Communication Services (RCS) business case work?
- How can software-defined Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) complement SDN functionality?
- What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers in each region?
List of Companies Mentioned
6connect
6WIND
A10 Networks
Accedian Networks
Accton
ActionPacked Networks
Active Broadband Networks
ADARA Networks
ADTRAN
ADVA Optical Networking
Advantech
AEPONYX
Affirmed Networks
Alcatel-Lucent
Algar Telecom
Alibaba
Allot Communications
Altaro
ALTEN Group
Altera Corporation
Alvarion
Amartus
Amazon
Amdocs
Anuta Networks
Apple
Argela
Aricent Group
Arista Networks
ARM Limited
Arnold Consulting
Aruba Networks
AT&T
aTAC Initiatives
Avaya
Beijing Internet Institute (BII)
Bell Canada
Benu Networks
Big Switch Networks
BII Group
Boundary
Broadcom
Brocade
Browan Communications
BSkyB
BT
BTI Systems
CableLabs
Calient Technologies
Calsoft Labs
Canonical
Cariden Technologies
Carmel Ventures
Cavium Networks
Celestica
Cellcom
Centec Networks
CenturyLink Corporation
Ceragon Networks
Cetan Corporation
Check Point Software Technologies
China Mobile
China Mobile (US Research Center)
China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI)
ChipStart
Ciena
CIMI Corporation
Cisco
Citrix
CloudFX
CloudNFV
Cloudscaling
CohesiveFT
Colt
Comcast
Connectem
ConteXtream
Contrail Systems
Coraid
Coriant
Corsa Technology
Cplane
Cumulus Networks
Cyan
Dell
Dell Force10
Delta Electronics
DESS GmbH and Co Consulting
Deutsche Telekom
Dialogic
DirecTV
Dorado Software
ECI Telecom
Ecode Networks
Edgenet
Edgewater Networks
Elbrys Networks
Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)
Elisa Oyj
Embrane
EMC
Emerson Network Power
Emulex
Enterasys Networks
EnterpriseWeb
Equinix
Ericsson
EstiNet Technologies
European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
Extreme Networks
EZchip
F5 LineRate Systems
F5 Networks
Facebook
Fiberhome Technologies
Fidelity Investments
Firemon
Fishnet Security
Flanagan Consulting
Flash Networks
Fortinet
Fraunhofer FOKUS
Freescale
French Institute for Research in Computer Science (INRIA)
FTW - Telecommunications Research Centre Vienna
Fujitsu
GE Intelligent Platforms (GE Energy)
Gemtek Technologies
GENBAND
Gencore Systems
Gigamon
GigaSpaces Technologies
GlimmerGlass
Glue Networks
GoGrid
Goldman Sachs
Google
Guavus
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
Hitachi
HTC
Huawei
IBM
IBS Group
Indiana University
IneoQuest Technologies
Infinera
Infinetics
Infoblox
Inktank
Inocybe Technologies
Insieme Networks
Institute for Information Industry (III)
Intel
International Telecommunications Union (ITU)
Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)
Internet Research Task Force (IRTF)
Interphase
Intune Networks
IP Infusion
Ipgallery
ISC8
Iskratel
Italtel
Ixia
Jara Networks
JDS Uniphase (JDSU)
JumpGen Systems
Juniper Networks
Kanazawa University Hospital
KDDI
KEMP Technologies
Kloudspun
Korea Telecom
Kulcloud
Kyocera
L3 Communication Systems – East
Lagrange Systems
Lancope
Lanner
Lanscope
Layer123
Level 3 Communications
LG Electronics
Locaweb
LSI Corporation
Lumeta
Luxoft
Lyatiss
M2Mi
Mainline Information Systems
Marist College
Marvell
Mavenir
MeadowCom
MediaTek
Mellanox Technologies
Mentor Graphics
Metaswitch Networks
MetraTech
Microsoft
Midokura
Mirantis
MKI USA
Mojatatu Networks
MontaVista
Motorola
Motorola Solutions
MRV Communications
Nari Networks
Narinet
NCL Communication (NCLC)
Nebula
NEC
Nephos6
Net Optics
NetApp
NetCracker Technology
NetFlow Logic
Netgear
NetNumber
Netronome
NetScout Systems
Netsocket
NetStructures
NetYCE
NICE
Nicira
Nippon Express
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
Nissho Electronics
Nokia Solutions & Networks (NSN)
Nominum
NoviFlow
NTT Communications
NTT Data
NTT DoCoMo
Nuage Networks
Nutanix
Object Management Group (OMG)
ON.Lab
One Convergence
Open Networking Foundation (ONF)
Open Networking Research Center (ONRC)
Open Virtualization Alliance (OVA)
OpenDaylight (Linux Foundation)
Openet
OpenStack Foundation
Openwave Mobility
Opera Software
Opscode
Optelian
Optus
Oracle
Orange
Orchestral Networks
Orient Logic
Overture Networks
PacketFront Software
Pantheon
Paxterra Solutions
PeakColo
PeerApp
Pertino
Phillips Technology Solutions
Pica8
Pivotal
Plexxi
PLUMgrid
Pluribus Networks
PLVision
PMC Sierra
Polatis
Portugal Telecom (PT) /Oi
Poznan Supercomputing and Network Centre
Procera Networks
Qosmos
Qualcomm
Quanta
Rabobank
Rackspace
RAD Data Communications Ltd
RadiSys
Radware
Real Status
Red Bend Software
Red Hat
RightScale
Riverbed Technology
Rogers Communications
RuahTao
Saisei Networks
Samsung
Sanctum Networks
Sandvine
Scalr
SCLID Innovations
SDNSquare
ServiceMesh
Seven Principles
SevOne
Sharp
Silver Peak
SingTel
SK Telecom
Skyfire
Snabb
SoftBank
Solarflare Communications
SolarWinds
SolidFire
Sonus Networks
Spirent
Splunk
Sprint Communications
StackIQ
Stanford University
Stateless Networks
Stork Lab
Stratosphere
Sunbay
Super Micro
Swisscom
Symantec
SYS Software
Tail-f Systems
Tallac Networks
Tata Consultancy Services
Tech Mahindra
Tekelec
Tektronix
Telchemy
Telco Systems
Telecom Italia
Telefónica
Telekom Austria
TeliaSonera
Tellabs
Telstra
Telus
Tencent
Tervela
Texas Instruments (TI)
Thales
Tieto
Tilera
TM Forum
T-Mobile
TorreyPoint
Transmode
Travelping GmbH
Tucana
Turk Telekom
TW Telecom
Ubicity Corporation
UBIqube Solutions
United Nations
University of California, Berkeley
UPRC
vArmour Networks
Vello Systems
Verisign
Verizon
Verizon Wireless
Versa Networks
Veryx Technologies
Virtela
Virtual Open Systems
VirtualLogix
Visionael Corporation
Vmware
Vodafone
VSS Monitoring
Vyatta
Websense
Wind River
Windstream Communications
Wiretap
WVNET
xFlow Research
XIUS
Xpliant
Xsigo
Yahoo
Yokogawa
Zhone Technologies
ZTE Corporation
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/144655/the-sdn-nfv-and-network-virtualization-bible-2014-2020.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604