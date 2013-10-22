Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The SDN, NFV and Network Virtualization Bible: 2014 - 2020 market report to its offering



While the benefits of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a hosts of benefits to the telecommunications service provider/carrier community.



Not only can SDN and network virtualization help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms.



SDN and network virtualization solutions have been widely deployed in data center and enterprise environments, and many service provider deployments are already underway.



Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is service provider led initiative aimed at virtualizing network components in a service provider network. While NFV is still a developing technology with its first set of specifications published in October 2013, many vendors have already developed commercial-grade solutions that align well with the NFV initiative.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. Despite barriers relating to standardization and co-existence with legacy networks, SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global SDN, NFV and network virtualization market. In addition to covering underlying technology, key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, use cases, deployment case studies, expert interviews, company profiles, product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for 3 individual submarkets, 2 user base categories, 7 use case categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that the SDN, NFV and network virtualization market will account for nearly $4 Billion in 2014 alone. SNS Research estimates further growth at a CAGR of nearly 60% over the next 6 years

- Although network virtualization in the enterprise IT and data center domain has received significant attention in the past years, service provider network virtualization is still at a nascent stage

- SDN and NFV empower a multitude of network functions to be implemented cost effectively in software, ranging from standard mobile IP Multimedia System (IMS) services to features such as Deep Packet Inspection (DPI)

- By 2017 we expect to see significant price and gross margin erosion for traditional hardware-based network switching equipment driven by alternative software based solutions

- By 2020 SNS Research estimates that SDN and NFV can enable service providers (both wireline and wireless) to save up to $32 Billion in annual CapEx investments



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



- The scope and implementation of SDN, NFV and network virtualization across the globe

- SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology

- Market drivers and key benefits of SDN, NFV and network virtualization

- Challenges and inhibitors to the ecosystem

- Standardization and regulatory initiatives

- Use cases and application case studies of SDN and NFV



- SDN and NFV deployment case studies

- SDN and NFV induced service provider CapEx savings

- Value chain analysis of the ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain

- Industry roadmap from 2014 till 2020

- Key trends in the ecosystem; SDN and NFV’s impact on the network infrastructure value chain, the stance of incumbent vendors towards SDN and NFV, impact on the proprietary hardware market and co-existence with legacy networks

- Exclusive interview transcripts of 17 players in the ecosystem; Alvarion, Aricent, Arista Networks, Broadcomm, Connectem, ConteXtream, Extreme Networks, GENBAND, Mavenir, Netronome, Open Networking Foundation (ONF), Openwave Mobility, Pica8, Plexxi, Radisys, Spirent Communications and Tellabs

- Profiles and strategies of 122 key players in the ecosystem

- Strategic recommendations for silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers

- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020



Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets, user base and use case categories:



- Submarkets

SDN Software & Hardware

Non-NFV Network Virtualization Software

NFV Software



- SDN Submarkets

SDN Controller Hardware Appliances

SDN Controller Software



- User Base Categories

Service Providers

Data Centers & Enterprises



- Service Provider Use Case Categories

Radio Access Networks

Mobile Core, EPC, IMS & Services

OSS/BSS

Data Center

Mobile Backhaul

Wireline Fixed Access Networks

CPE/Home Environment



The following regional and country markets are also covered:



- Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe



- Country Markets

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and USA



Additional forecasts are provided for:



- SDN and NFV Induced Service Provider CapEx Savings by Region



Key Questions Answered:



The report provides answers to the following key questions:



- What are the key market drivers and challenges for SDN, NFV and the wider network virtualization ecosystem?

- How can SDN and NFV complement each other?

- What are the key applications and use cases of SDN and NFV?

- How is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

- What opportunities do SDN and NFV offer to silicon & server OEMs, network & mobile Infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers and other players in the value chain?

- What strategies should these players adopt to capitalize on the SDN and NFV opportunity?

- How are SDN and NFV vendors positioning their product offerings?

- How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?

- What particular submarkets does the ecosystem constitute?

- What geographical regions, countries and submarkets offer the greatest growth potential for SDN and NFV investments?

- Who are the key players in the SDN and NFV ecosystem and what are their strategies?

- How will SDN and NFV impact the network infrastructure value chain?

- Is there a ring leader in the SDN and NFV ecosystem?

- How long will service providers continue to utilize proprietary hardware platforms?

- How can SDN and NFV help make the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Rich Communication Services (RCS) business case work?

- How can software-defined Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) complement SDN functionality?

- What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers in each region?



List of Companies Mentioned



6connect

6WIND

A10 Networks

Accedian Networks

Accton

ActionPacked Networks

Active Broadband Networks

ADARA Networks

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Advantech

AEPONYX

Affirmed Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Algar Telecom

Alibaba

Allot Communications

Altaro

ALTEN Group

Altera Corporation

Alvarion

Amartus

Amazon

Amdocs

Anuta Networks

Apple

Argela

Aricent Group

Arista Networks

ARM Limited

Arnold Consulting

Aruba Networks

AT&T

aTAC Initiatives

Avaya

Beijing Internet Institute (BII)

Bell Canada

Benu Networks

Big Switch Networks

BII Group

Boundary

Broadcom

Brocade

Browan Communications

BSkyB

BT

BTI Systems

CableLabs

Calient Technologies

Calsoft Labs

Canonical

Cariden Technologies

Carmel Ventures

Cavium Networks

Celestica

Cellcom

Centec Networks

CenturyLink Corporation

Ceragon Networks

Cetan Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

China Mobile

China Mobile (US Research Center)

China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI)

ChipStart

Ciena

CIMI Corporation

Cisco

Citrix

CloudFX

CloudNFV

Cloudscaling

CohesiveFT

Colt

Comcast

Connectem

ConteXtream

Contrail Systems

Coraid

Coriant

Corsa Technology

Cplane

Cumulus Networks

Cyan

Dell

Dell Force10

Delta Electronics

DESS GmbH and Co Consulting

Deutsche Telekom

Dialogic

DirecTV

Dorado Software

ECI Telecom

Ecode Networks

Edgenet

Edgewater Networks

Elbrys Networks

Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI)

Elisa Oyj

Embrane

EMC

Emerson Network Power

Emulex

Enterasys Networks

EnterpriseWeb

Equinix

Ericsson

EstiNet Technologies

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

Extreme Networks

EZchip

F5 LineRate Systems

F5 Networks

Facebook

Fiberhome Technologies

Fidelity Investments

Firemon

Fishnet Security

Flanagan Consulting

Flash Networks

Fortinet

Fraunhofer FOKUS

Freescale

French Institute for Research in Computer Science (INRIA)

FTW - Telecommunications Research Centre Vienna

Fujitsu

GE Intelligent Platforms (GE Energy)

Gemtek Technologies

GENBAND

Gencore Systems

Gigamon

GigaSpaces Technologies

GlimmerGlass

Glue Networks

GoGrid

Goldman Sachs

Google

Guavus

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Hitachi

HTC

Huawei

IBM

IBS Group

Indiana University

IneoQuest Technologies

Infinera

Infinetics

Infoblox

Inktank

Inocybe Technologies

Insieme Networks

Institute for Information Industry (III)

Intel

International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF)

Internet Research Task Force (IRTF)

Interphase

Intune Networks

IP Infusion

Ipgallery

ISC8

Iskratel

Italtel

Ixia

Jara Networks

JDS Uniphase (JDSU)

JumpGen Systems

Juniper Networks

Kanazawa University Hospital

KDDI

KEMP Technologies

Kloudspun

Korea Telecom

Kulcloud

Kyocera

L3 Communication Systems – East

Lagrange Systems

Lancope

Lanner

Lanscope

Layer123

Level 3 Communications

LG Electronics

Locaweb

LSI Corporation

Lumeta

Luxoft

Lyatiss

M2Mi

Mainline Information Systems

Marist College

Marvell

Mavenir

MeadowCom

MediaTek

Mellanox Technologies

Mentor Graphics

Metaswitch Networks

MetraTech

Microsoft

Midokura

Mirantis

MKI USA

Mojatatu Networks

MontaVista

Motorola

Motorola Solutions

MRV Communications

Nari Networks

Narinet

NCL Communication (NCLC)

Nebula

NEC

Nephos6

Net Optics

NetApp

NetCracker Technology

NetFlow Logic

Netgear

NetNumber

Netronome

NetScout Systems

Netsocket

NetStructures

NetYCE

NICE

Nicira

Nippon Express

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Nissho Electronics

Nokia Solutions & Networks (NSN)

Nominum

NoviFlow

NTT Communications

NTT Data

NTT DoCoMo

Nuage Networks

Nutanix

Object Management Group (OMG)

ON.Lab

One Convergence

Open Networking Foundation (ONF)

Open Networking Research Center (ONRC)

Open Virtualization Alliance (OVA)

OpenDaylight (Linux Foundation)

Openet

OpenStack Foundation

Openwave Mobility

Opera Software

Opscode

Optelian

Optus

Oracle

Orange

Orchestral Networks

Orient Logic

Overture Networks

PacketFront Software

Pantheon

Paxterra Solutions

PeakColo

PeerApp

Pertino

Phillips Technology Solutions

Pica8

Pivotal

Plexxi

PLUMgrid

Pluribus Networks

PLVision

PMC Sierra

Polatis

Portugal Telecom (PT) /Oi

Poznan Supercomputing and Network Centre

Procera Networks

Qosmos

Qualcomm

Quanta

Rabobank

Rackspace

RAD Data Communications Ltd

RadiSys

Radware

Real Status

Red Bend Software

Red Hat

RightScale

Riverbed Technology

Rogers Communications

RuahTao

Saisei Networks

Samsung

Sanctum Networks

Sandvine

Scalr

SCLID Innovations

SDNSquare

ServiceMesh

Seven Principles

SevOne

Sharp

Silver Peak

SingTel

SK Telecom

Skyfire

Snabb

SoftBank

Solarflare Communications

SolarWinds

SolidFire

Sonus Networks

Spirent

Splunk

Sprint Communications

StackIQ

Stanford University

Stateless Networks

Stork Lab

Stratosphere

Sunbay

Super Micro

Swisscom

Symantec

SYS Software

Tail-f Systems

Tallac Networks

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Tekelec

Tektronix

Telchemy

Telco Systems

Telecom Italia

Telefónica

Telekom Austria

TeliaSonera

Tellabs

Telstra

Telus

Tencent

Tervela

Texas Instruments (TI)

Thales

Tieto

Tilera

TM Forum

T-Mobile

TorreyPoint

Transmode

Travelping GmbH

Tucana

Turk Telekom

TW Telecom

Ubicity Corporation

UBIqube Solutions

United Nations

University of California, Berkeley

UPRC

vArmour Networks

Vello Systems

Verisign

Verizon

Verizon Wireless

Versa Networks

Veryx Technologies

Virtela

Virtual Open Systems

VirtualLogix

Visionael Corporation

Vmware

Vodafone

VSS Monitoring

Vyatta

Websense

Wind River

Windstream Communications

Wiretap

WVNET

xFlow Research

XIUS

Xpliant

Xsigo

Yahoo

Yokogawa

Zhone Technologies

ZTE Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144655/the-sdn-nfv-and-network-virtualization-bible-2014-2020.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604