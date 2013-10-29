The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible Datasheet 2014 - 2020 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2020 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Part of the “SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible: 2014 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and generic network virtualization market.



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Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following submarkets, use base and use case categories:



Submarkets



SDN Software & Hardware

Non-NFV Network Virtualization Software

NFV Software SDN Submarkets

SDN Controller Hardware Appliances

SDN Controller Software



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User Base Categories



Service Providers

Data Centers & Enterprises



Service Provider Use Case Categories



Radio Access Networks

Mobile Core, EPC, IMS & Services

OSS/BSS

Data Center

Mobile Backhaul

Wireline Fixed Access Networks

CPE/Home Environment

The following regional and country markets are also covered:



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Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Country Markets; Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and USA



Additional forecasts are provided for:



SDN and NFV Induced Service Provider CapEx Savings by Region



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