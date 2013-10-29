The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible Datasheet 2014 - 2020 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2020 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible Datasheet: 2014 - 2020 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Part of the “SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Bible: 2014 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and generic network virtualization market.
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Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following submarkets, use base and use case categories:
Submarkets
SDN Software & Hardware
Non-NFV Network Virtualization Software
NFV Software SDN Submarkets
SDN Controller Hardware Appliances
SDN Controller Software
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User Base Categories
Service Providers
Data Centers & Enterprises
Service Provider Use Case Categories
Radio Access Networks
Mobile Core, EPC, IMS & Services
OSS/BSS
Data Center
Mobile Backhaul
Wireline Fixed Access Networks
CPE/Home Environment
The following regional and country markets are also covered:
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Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Country Markets; Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany,India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK and USA
Additional forecasts are provided for:
SDN and NFV Induced Service Provider CapEx Savings by Region
Signals and Systems Telecom Market Research Reports
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