The Search for a Perfect Party Venue in London Ends at Venuebility

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Venuebility is the event planner's first choice when it comes to finding the perfect party venue in London. This revolutionary online platform has hundreds of party venues from across London listed, making it easy for event planners to book a venue in just a few clicks. What sets them apart is they also allow event planners to connect with a broad spectrum of other suppliers for catering, entertainment, event styling, floristry, and other tasks.



No matter if your event is a birthday party, wedding reception or a business conference, Venuebility has everything for you. With real-time availability and pricing, you are sure to find the ideal venue, in the right location, on your preferred dates and in the right budget. All you need to do is go to Venuebility.com, enter all your event information such as occasion, location, number of guests, event style and time to get the list of available venues, and book your preferred venue as well as event suppliers.



Besides this, if you are a venue owner, you can even put your venue on their platform to increase sales and profitability with qualified leads and bookings. You can easily manage your calendar, track leads, and set your pricing and promotions all in one place, without any hassle.



Speaking about their platform, a representative from Venuebility stated, "We connect event planners with a wide range of venues and suppliers all in one place. Our marketplace event calculator allows you to cost and compare your full event budget while providing you with real-time venue availability and pricing. It empowers you to make your event planning more efficient and fun. Our platform is a perfect technology displaying strength, operational excellence and innovation."



A well-known venue booking online platform, Venuebility has years of experience working in the industry and over time, has built a team of outstanding and experienced professionals who go that extra mile to fulfill customer needs beyond their expectations. By choosing Venuebility for your event venue and other needs, you are sure to turn your event into a grand success.



About Venuebility

Venuebility is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book a venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. Their promise is to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



For more information, please visit: https://www.venuebility.com/