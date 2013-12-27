The Search Ninjas Offer Web Design Expertise for Law Firms

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The Search Ninjas is web design company that aids law firms and attorneys to build a solid web presence. The services are currently present for Baltimore and will soon expand to Chicago. George Murphy, the brainchild of this web design firm provides exclusive creative expertise with his 5 years of ongoing experience in search engine optimization and legal web marketing.



The web design specialist offers holistic solutions to showcase the law services online which include; Website design, web development, Social Media Marketing, Pay Per click, Link Building, Web conversion, Content Development and Internet web marketing for law firms. There is a strong demand for lawyer in United States and easy accessibility is a primary solution for not only clients but also the lawyers that look for a medium to directly communicate with the clients. A website is that quick and promising medium, the fastest point of contact that enables barrier free two way communication process in the most efficient manner.



The web design firm provides is a one-stop solution for the lawyers and the attorneys and helps them to develop a fully functional website. The design company offers the right combination of web design, marketing and SEO practices that are the most suitable for all types of law firms. The design company has taken into consideration the primary practical areas that are handled by most of the lawyers, which include personal Injury, bankruptcy and family laws. The Search Ninjas has helped many lawyers grow on the online medium by handling portfolios for web design and SEO for law firms. Engel Law Group, ETSI LLC, Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP, The Cochran Firm and Gutnicki LLP are some classic examples. The credibility of the The Search Ninjas is also featured on Lawyernomics, Lawyerist.com, The Sun and HGExperts.com



About George Murphy, The Founder

George Murphy, The Search Ninjas, Founder is into SEO and legal web marketing for more than five years. He was earlier the Director of Web Marketing at Foster Web marketing and helped several law firms and attorneys to obtain number one rank on top search engines like Bing, Google and Yahoo. George is also the founder of Maryland Internet Marketing Group and a writer for several blogs.