"The Secession of Mill Valley" by Ray Bourhis, Launches on Ebook Through Amazon.com

Excessive taxes, oppressive regulations, budget deficits, crooked CEOS and a Nation run by special interest lobbyists….Sean Cogan, a charming, independent, political malcontent, is convinced that America has become irreversibly mired in big money, greed and slime.



He believes, that no matter who happens to be President, and regardless of political affiliation, we are no longer a Country "of, by and for the people,” that we have become a Nation held in a vice grip by powerful Wall Street interests and corrupt multi-national corporations. He believes there is no hope in working within the system and that if something dramatic doesn't happen the very concept of self-government will become obsolete. Unwilling to simply accept this, he decides to shake things up, and registers an initiative for the tiny town of Mill Valley, California, to secede from the Union. Town Hall meetings, national debates and news coverage lead to man-bites-dog media stories across the Country, interception by powerful Washington operatives, and an appearance on a National talk show. Sean is interviewed by reporters, confronted by bloggers and commentators, and sucked into an underhanded scheme that almost brings the movement to a crashing halt, capturing the eyes of the Nation.



The climate for real change starts to ripen. But is it too late?



“I wrote Insult to Injury because I was urged to do so by a man I greatly admired, Ed Bradley. He told me the trick was to write five pages a night. Every night. No excuses. After that book was published another person I greatly admired, Nancy Ganis, urged me to write a second book. The Secession of Mill Valley is that book.



“Everyone I have talked to about Secession - regardless of their political persuasion - agrees with the book's premise: That our Country has been taken over by enormous multi-national corporations, indescribably wealthy individuals and powerful lobbyists. The People have been lost in the shuffle. We no longer even have a place at the table. Big money rules everything. Even, according to the U S Supreme Court, foreign big money. Reform efforts are a joke. They have never been, and can never be, successful.



"We need to shake things up.”



About Ray Bourhiz

Ray Bourhis is uniquely qualified as a political pundit and proponent for change against corporate corruption. A lawyer and consumer advocate practicing in San Francisco, California, he has been on the forefront of the battle against excessive power and greed for the past 3 decades. A graduate of U C Berkeley's Boalt Hall, he specializes in suing insurance companies in cases involving the wrongful denial of long-term disability insurance claims.



A native of Elmhurst, Queens, Bourhis credits an attempt by gang members to throw him into a blazing bonfire at the age of twelve with giving him the survival skills needed in his chosen work.



In addition to The Secession of Mill Valley. Bourhis is the author of Insult to Injury, which has been optioned as a feature film, and the soon to be released, This Ain't Harvard. He lives in the towns of Ross and Montecito California.



For more information about The Secession of Mill Valley, please visit http://www.Amazon.com