Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The second major DePuy ASR Recall Case has been officially postponed until September 2013. Judge David A. Katz has filed an updated order that pushes the case from July to September in the U.S. district court for the Northern District of Ohio. The first bellwether trial was postponed only three days before the July trial. The initial trial was moved from May 6 to June 3, 2013.



The upcoming Toledo, Ohio case is the first of the multi district litigation (MDL) that Johnson & Johnson biomedical arm DePuy will face regarding the recalled DePuy ASR hip implant. This MDL case will mark the first MDL trial, and the second federal lawsuit DePuy has faced regarding the recalled metal on metal hip implant. The rescheduling order provides a cutoff date for witness disclosure, thirty days before the September trial.



Only two lawsuits related to the recalled DePuy ASR hip replacement have been decided by a jury at this point. Over 10,000 total cases have stacked up against DePuy regarding the recalled metal on metal implant. In the first case, former prison guard Loren Kransky was awarded over $8 million for his recalled hip. The second case, won by Johnson & Johnson, left many onlookers thoroughly confused when compared to the Kransky case.



Csengeri Law and firm founder Steve Csengeri are aggressively monitoring all news and updates regarding the DePuy ASR recall. This is in order to provide the best up to date information and advice to sufferers of the recalled hip replacement implant. Csengeri Law takes the rights and legal options available to defective and recalled implant sufferers extremely seriously as firm founder Steve Csengeri has suffered from his own defective metal on metal hip implant. Csengeri Law is currently offering free consultations to anyone suffering from a defective or recalled DePuy ASR hip implant.



