The Second Son: New Historical Romance Novel Inspired by Psychic Regression

Synopsis:



Prince Dmitri’s words would haunt him until he found the answer.



The beginning of his mission seemed easy enough. His father, King Petrov Turgenev, had issued his decree from his deathbed: Find a Gypsy to marry the crown prince, his older brother Alexi, and unite the country of Moravia. Even though Alexi resisted, the King’s order was set in stone. Dmitri was chosen to go to the Gypsy camp and choose the woman who would become Alexi’s bride.



It was only after Dmitri chose fiery-tempered Roma, Mylana Romanov, as Alexi’s bride that the attempts on her life started.



There were clues – symbols – to the mysterious attempts. An owl. A compass. A pyramid, and more. What did these symbols mean? How did they fit in with the attempts on the new Princess’s life? Prince Dmitri had to find the answer – before the new Princess was murdered. He found men who were trying to harm the new Princess, but rather than speak, they killed themselves. What secret was so great that suicide was required?



He also knew he had to fight the feelings he had for Mylana – yearnings he should not be having for his brother’s bride, but strong feelings still. Passion Mylana returned with an innocent intensity. Thrown together in this journey full of danger and intrigue, they found love. How could he fall in love with his brother’s bride? More important, how could he push this love aside? Would he be strong enough?



And how would he, the second son, conquer the dark forces and keep the love of his life alive?



As the author explains, the story behind her narrative is as powerful as the book itself.



“When I started to write The Second Son I wanted to make up a fictitious country in Eastern Europe. The word, Moravia, popped into my head. I thought that was a cool word for a country and decided to use it. It wasn't until I was well into my writing that I Googled the word Moravia just for fun and found out that it was indeed a country. It became a part of the Czech Republic – and I’m Czech!” says Hope, a natural-born psychic.



Continuing, “My friends told me I was either writing about an ancestor or a past life. Either way, I became even more engrossed in the story, making it as historically accurate as possible. This is my fourth historical romance novel. I love to write stories with unusual angles - time travel, palmistry and psychic gifts.”



About the Author: Claire Hope

Claire Hope lives in Wisconsin with her family and an ever changing group of pets! As well writing as, Claire loves channeling and doing readings for her friends. She also loves ghost hunting! Claire loves to read, spend time outdoors in nature (especially in northern Wisconsin), loves the Packers (who doesn’t?), cooking (she collects old church cookbooks), and throwing pots on a potters wheel. She would love to hear from you!