The Secret British Hotel Used by the Stars - Now Open to You

Gloucestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Name a star, UK or international. Miranda Hart to Tim Minchin. The Stereophonics' Kelly Hart to "Dr Watson", Martin Freeman.



Oak House No.1 hotel, in the smart Gloucestershire market town of Tetbury has entertained many celebrity visitors, from rock stars to royalty.



And with Prince Charles' celebrated Highgrove House almost next door (and open all summer), it's a perfect place to stay and treat yourself - especially on a weekend!



Now, you may not be as famous as some of the other guests, but you are as discerning and fully understand discretion.



You would appreciate the dazzling array of jewel-like interiors as a visual feast - and would love the stunning art collection, together with the precious trinkets collected from the owners' world travels.



You'll admire the sparklingly fresh bathrooms, with the very best in designer fittings, whilst the beds have the finest ‘Frette’ Italian linen.



If the other guests aren't enough to whet your appetite, how about Andy Warhol's in the dining room, along with bone china, silver cutlery and the crystal glasses which adorn the bespoke–made dining table?



All this is set against an irreverent mix of traditional and contemporary styling, where the finest quality antiques and classic furniture meet throughout.



With suites from £255 per night, including breakfast and home made afternoon scones and tea, you will usually need to book in advance, as there are only 3 suites to choose from, for 1 to 4 guests.



Treat yourself to a night there. Or a long weekend. You'll want to visit again ... and again.



Notes To Editors:



In 2012 Oak House No.1 was voted one of the top 4 Boutique places to stay in the UK by Food and Travel magazine and has appeared in the Guardian, Tatler, 25 Beautiful Homes, The Sunday Times Style magazine, Conde Naste Traveller, The Independent and many more magazines as far afield as Italy and Brazil.



The resident owner, Gary Kennedy, studied fine art at Saint Martins School of Art and is a celebrated interior designer and art collector and has been featured on TV and in many magazines in the UK and overseas).



Gary Kennedy,

Oak House No.1,

The Chipping,

Tetbury, Gloucestershire

GL8 8EU

UK

Tel: 01666 505741

www.oakhouseno1.com