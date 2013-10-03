The Secret of a Successful Start-Up Business Revealed

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- A new book just published by Wiley – called Copy This Idea tells the unusual story of an ordinary guy, who was fed up with his full time job, gave it all up to start a little home business in a spare room.



Andrew Reynolds, now a successful entrepreneur and the author of Copy This Idea – says that one thing you need to have these days to make a small business work is huge margins.



By huge, Reynolds means that he buys something for under £50 and sells it for around £2,000 – a massive mark-up in anyone’s book.



Combining those high margins with very low cost marketing methods that he shares in his book, Reynolds was able to start on a shoestring budget in his spare room at home and within a few years become a cash rich multi-millionaire.



“I first had the idea when I met a softly spoken guy in the USA who was making over $30,000 a month working just a few hours a week at home. I figured I could adapt what he was doing and make it work back here in the UK”.



Using the principle of following in someone’s footsteps, Andrew Reynolds then set about creating his own little business at home, while working out his notice period at his full time day job.



“Friends and family thought I was nuts. Giving up a salary to start up on my own – all based on a gut feeling and an idea I could copy that had worked elsewhere – isn’t exactly how we are taught to run our lives.” But ignoring advice from well-meaning people, Reynolds followed his dream of starting his own business and quickly saw the profits coming in.



As others began to hear about his success, awards followed – with Reynolds winning the Surrey Business Person Of the Year Award and also Surrey Small Business of the Year Award. Later he held a large seminar to share his business ideas, at the iconic O2 Arena in London’s docklands. Reynolds donated all of the ticket proceeds to a children’s charity, raising over £700,000 using the techniques he talks about in his book. The seminar won him further awards for Best Business Event of the Year and Best UK and International Event.



The book is available from Amazon.co.uk, WH Smith and other online book retailers or from https://www.bookingline-secure.co.uk/copythisidea/



Copy This Idea : Author Andrew Reynolds. ISBN 978-1-118-78672-7 Published by John Wiley and Sons Ltd



London, UK

Contact Name: Robert Taylor

Email: rwt@optimumdigitalservices.com